SunHydrogen to Unveil 1.92m² Renewable Hydrogen Reactor Prototype at Hydrogen Technology Expo in Houston, Texas

Company to showcase real-time demonstration of hydrogen production.

Coralville, IA, June 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SunHydrogen, Inc. (OTCQB: HYSR), the developer of a breakthrough technology to produce renewable hydrogen using sunlight and water, announced today it will display its 1.92m² (~21sq. ft.) renewable hydrogen reactor prototype at the Hydrogen Technology Expo in Houston, Texas, June 25–26, 2025. This reactor incorporates a single large 1.92 m2 hydrogen-generating module, approximately the size of a standard solar PV module - making a critical milestone in the path toward real-world deployment. In January, the company released a video demonstrating hydrogen production using a 1m² panel composed of nine individual 1,200 cm² modules.

This prototype marks the largest-scale showcase to date of SunHydrogen’s proprietary technology that uses sunlight and integrated catalysts to split water into hydrogen — eliminating the need for traditional electrolyzers or grid-supplied electricity. The announcement marks a significant milestone in the company’s mission to make low-cost, decentralized renewable hydrogen a commercial reality by showcasing the largest prototype built to date — laying the foundation for future pilot-scale deployments.

In addition to showcasing the full-sized 1.92 m² prototype, SunHydrogen will feature a live hydrogen production demonstration using a 100 cm² (0.11sq. ft.) working prototype powered by a simulated sunlight source at less than full solar intensity for safe indoor demonstration. This safe and controlled display will allow attendees to observe in real time how hydrogen is produced using only light and water — demonstrating how SunHydrogen’s process eliminates the need for energy-intensive electrolyzers, and hydrogen produced from steam reforming of natural gas.

“Unveiling our 1.92m² prototype is a proud moment for our team and a major step forward in redefining what’s possible with renewable hydrogen,” said Tim Young, CEO of SunHydrogen. “We are especially excited to safely demonstrate our technology live at the expo—showing that sustainable hydrogen production can be decentralized, renewable, and scalable.”

The Hydrogen Technology Expo North America is the premier conference dedicated exclusively to advanced technologies for the hydrogen and fuel cell industry. SunHydrogen will be exhibiting at Booth #623, where team members will be available to discuss the technology, demonstrate the working system, and explore opportunities for collaboration.

About SunHydrogen, Inc.

SunHydrogen is developing breakthrough technologies to produce renewable hydrogen in a market that Goldman Sachs estimates to be worth $1 trillion + per year by 2050. Our patented SunHydrogen Panel technology, currently in development, uses sunlight and any source of water to produce low-cost renewable hydrogen. Like solar panels that produce electricity, our SunHydrogen Panels will produce renewable hydrogen. Our vision is to become a major technology supplier in the new hydrogen economy. By developing, acquiring and partnering with other critical technologies, we intend to enable a future of emission-free hydrogen production for all industrial applications such as fertilizer and petroleum refining as well as fuel cell applications for mobility and data centers. To learn more about SunHydrogen, please visit our website at www.SunHydrogen.com .

