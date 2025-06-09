Sono Shines at Transport Logistic 2025: Showcasing Solar-Integrated Transport Solutions

MUNICH, Germany, June 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The solar technology company Sono Group N.V. ( OTCQB: SEVCF ) (hereafter referred to as “Sono Group” or “Sono”, parent company to Sono Motors GmbH or “Sono Motors”) proudly announces Sono Motors’ successful participation at Transport Logistic 2025, held on June 2–5 at Messe München. The event marked another key milestone in the Company's mission to revolutionize commercial transportation through solar technology.

Showcasing Innovation in Solar Mobility

At the trade show, Sono unveiled its latest advancements in solar integration for commercial vehicles, including the Solar Truck and Van Kit and solar integration solution designed for refrigeration transport. These solutions help reduce fuel consumption and emissions, supporting the shift toward cleaner, more efficient logistics. Thanks to Sono’s solar technology, reefer trailers can operate on solar power, significantly reducing operating costs while meeting the industry’s environmental targets.

Engaging with Industry Leaders and Generating Business Opportunities

The Company's presence at the trade show attracted a diverse audience of fleet operators, OEMs, and logistics providers. The team engaged in numerous discussions, receiving positive feedback and establishing valuable connections. The event resulted in a substantial number of leads, indicating strong market interest in Sono's solar solutions.

Commitment to Cleaner, More Efficient Transportation

“Our participation in Transport Logistic 2025 has been a resounding success,” said Jan Schiermeister, Managing Director of Sono Motors. “The enthusiasm and interest we've received reaffirm our belief in the market for delivering clean, efficient, and reliable solar solutions for commercial vehicles.”

Stay Connected

Sono remains committed to engaging with industry leaders, potential customers, and investors. We look forward to showcasing our solar solutions at upcoming trade shows and investor conferences later this month and throughout the year. Stay tuned for more updates by following Sono on LinkedIn and by visiting our websites at sonomotors.com and sonogroupnv.com .

ABOUT SONO GROUP N.V.

Sono Group N.V. ( OTCQB: SEVCF ) and its wholly owned subsidiary Sono Motors GmbH are on a pioneering mission to accelerate the revolution of mobility by making every commercial vehicle solar. Our disruptive solar technology has been developed to enable seamless integration into all types of commercial vehicles to reduce the impact of CO2 emissions and pave the way for climate-friendly mobility. For more information about Sono Group N.V., Sono Motors, and their solar solutions, visit sonogroupnv.com and sonomotors.com . Follow us on social media: LinkedIn, Facebook, BlueSky, Truth Social, and X.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. The words "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "plan", "estimate", "aim", "forecast", "project", "target", “will” and similar expressions (or their negative) identify certain of these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are statements regarding the intentions, beliefs, or current expectations of the Company and its subsidiary Sono Motors GmbH (together, the “companies”). Forward-looking statements involve inherent known and unknown risks, uncertainties and contingencies because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future and could cause the companies’ actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to, risks, uncertainties and assumptions with respect to: the Company’s ability to uplist to the Nasdaq Capital Market, including meeting the initial listing requirements; the Company’s ability to satisfy the conditions precedent set forth in its recent securities purchase agreement (“Securities Purchase Agreement”) and exchange agreement (“Exchange Agreement”) entered into with YA II PN, Ltd. (“Yorkville”); the timing of closing the transactions contemplated by the Securities Purchase Agreement and the Exchange Agreement; the impact of the transactions contemplated by the Exchange Agreement and Securities Purchase Agreement on the Company’s operating results; our ability to maintain relationships with creditors, suppliers, service providers, customers, employees and other third parties in light of the performance and credit risks associated with our constrained liquidity position and capital structure; our ability to comply with OTCQB continuing standards; our ability to achieve our stated goals; our strategies, plan, objectives and goals, including, among others, the successful implementation and management of the pivot of our business to exclusively retrofitting and integrating our solar technology onto third party vehicles; our ability to raise the additional funding required beyond the investment from Yorkville to further develop and commercialize our solar technology and business as well as to continue as a going concern. For additional information concerning some of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could affect our forward-looking statements, please refer to our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2023, which are accessible on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov and on our website at ir.sonomotors.com. Many of these risks and uncertainties relate to factors that are beyond our ability to control or estimate precisely, such as the actions of courts, regulatory authorities and other factors. Readers should therefore not place undue reliance on these statements, particularly not in connection with any contract or investment decision. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements.

