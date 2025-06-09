$ZEUS Announces the Next Era: Trademark Secured, Artist Doxxed, Legacy Unleashed

Panama City, Panama, June 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a sea of derivatives and half-baked memes, $ZEUS is setting a new standard, not just for meme coins, but for storytelling, ownership, and community-driven culture on-chain.

Over the past 48 hours, $ZEUS has done what few meme projects ever could. First, by securing an official IP collaboration with the real-life owner of Zeus. Then, by bringing forward the original artist behind Zeus herself: ND Haus.

This isn’t just about validation. It’s about making things right.

The Real Zeus, The Real Art, The Real Story

Most meme coins are fueled by speculation. $ZEUS is powered by substance.

IP Secured : The trademark for $ZEUS is now officially locked in, making it one of the only meme projects with real IP protection in the space.





: The trademark for $ZEUS is now officially locked in, making it one of the only meme projects with real IP protection in the space. Original Art Revealed: ND Haus, the artist who first illustrated Zeus, has joined the community and publicly doxxed, dropping the original Zeus art and backing the project’s creative vision.





Legacy Anchored: Jon “Jagged” Eyrick, creator of the Binance API and owner of the real Zeus, is actively involved and helping push the project forward with intention and care.



A Direct Line to the Furieverse

While other meme coins borrow from the aesthetic, $ZEUS is built from the source. As the original dog from the Matt Furie universe and now with both the original artist and IP holder on board, $ZEUS stands alone as the only project outside of $PEPE with verified ties to the creator’s world.

This is more than homage. It's cultural continuity.

What’s Next?

The foundation is set. With the artist and Zeus’ owner on board, the community locked in, and the lore expanding, $ZEUS isn’t just marking territory anymore.

It’s building a kingdom.

In the coming weeks, the $ZEUS team will be rolling out a series of strategic updates:

Lore Expansion: Get ready for deeper world-building and narrative threads connecting $ZEUS to the broader Furieverse.

Get ready for deeper world-building and narrative threads connecting $ZEUS to the broader Furieverse. Community-Driven Content: Exclusive art drops, lore contests, and collaborative storytelling are just around the corner.

Exclusive art drops, lore contests, and collaborative storytelling are just around the corner. Utility Rollouts: From staking mechanics to collectible art pieces tied to Zeus’ history, utility is being built with intention—not hype.

From staking mechanics to collectible art pieces tied to Zeus’ history, utility is being built with intention—not hype. Strategic Partnerships: With official IP in place, $ZEUS is now primed for partnerships that would be impossible for unlicensed meme coins.

The mission? To set a precedent for meme coins that respect art, origin, and ownership.

Join the Movement

Step into a project with real vision, real roots, and real value.

Website: https://www.zeuscoin.vip/

Twitter (X): https://x.com/zeuscoineth_

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.