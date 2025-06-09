High Throughput Process Development Strategic Business Report 2025-2030: Increasing Focus on Speed and Efficiency in Drug Discovery Expands Market Opportunities

Dublin, June 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "High Throughput Process Development - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for High Throughput Process Development was valued at US$15.3 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$24.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions. The report includes the most recent global tariff developments and how they impact the High Throughput Process Development market.







The growth in the high throughput process development market is driven by several factors, including the increasing complexity of biologic drugs, the rising demand for personalized medicines, and advancements in automation and data analytics. As the biopharmaceutical industry shifts toward more complex therapeutics, such as gene and cell therapies, the need for efficient process optimization is more critical than ever. HTPD allows companies to streamline the development of these therapies, reducing both time and costs.

The growing demand for biosimilars, which require rapid process development to compete with branded biologics, is also contributing to market growth. Additionally, the adoption of automation and machine learning in process development is further enhancing the efficiency and accuracy of bioprocess optimization, driving the market's expansion.



High throughput process development (HTPD) is a critical tool in the biopharmaceutical industry, enabling faster, more efficient development of biologic drugs. HTPD involves the use of automated, miniaturized experiments that allow researchers to test multiple process conditions simultaneously, significantly accelerating the optimization of production processes for therapeutic proteins, vaccines, and monoclonal antibodies.

The ability to screen numerous variables at once reduces the time and resources needed to scale up bioprocesses, from lab-scale to commercial manufacturing. As biopharmaceutical companies face increasing pressure to reduce costs and bring therapies to market faster, HTPD has become indispensable in ensuring both process efficiency and product quality.



How Are Technological Innovations Shaping High Throughput Process Development?



Technological innovations, particularly in automation, robotics, and data analytics, have revolutionized high throughput process development. Automation systems now allow for the simultaneous running of hundreds of experiments, enabling researchers to optimize cell culture conditions, purification processes, and formulation strategies more efficiently. The integration of advanced data analytics and machine learning into HTPD platforms has further enhanced process optimization, allowing for predictive modeling and real-time decision-making. Microfluidic technologies, which allow for the precise control of small volumes of liquids, are also playing a critical role in reducing reagent use and increasing the speed of bioprocess optimization. These technologies are enabling biopharmaceutical companies to streamline their development timelines and reduce production costs.



How Do Market Segments Define the Growth of the High Throughput Process Development Market?



Product types include consumables, software, and instruments, with consumables like reagents and microplates holding the largest market share due to their constant need in HTPD workflows. Services such as contract research and process development outsourcing are also expanding, as biopharmaceutical companies increasingly seek external expertise to accelerate drug development. The biopharmaceutical industry, particularly companies focused on biologics such as monoclonal antibodies, is the primary end-user of HTPD, as it enables rapid scale-up from R&D to manufacturing. Other key users include academic and research institutes involved in biotechnology research.



Report Scope

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of players such as Agilent Technologies, Aurora Biomed, Axxam S.P.A., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Danaher Corporation and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Monoclonal Antibodies segment, which is expected to reach US$17.8 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 9.1%. The Other Molecule Types segment is also set to grow at 6.5% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $3.9 Billion in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 12.6% CAGR to reach $6.4 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Segments

Molecule Type (Monoclonal Antibodies, Other Molecule Types)

Component (Tools & Systems, Consumables, Software, Other Components)

Technology (Chromatography, Ultraviolet-Visible Spectroscopy, Other Technologies)

End-Use (Biopharmaceutical Companies, Contract Research Organizations, Academic Research Institutes)

Tariff Impact Analysis: Key Insights for 2025



What's Included in This Edition:

Tariff-adjusted market forecasts by region and segment

Analysis of cost and supply chain implications by sourcing and trade exposure

Strategic insights into geographic shifts

Buyers receive a free July 2025 update with:

Finalized tariff impacts and new trade agreement effects

Updated projections reflecting global sourcing and cost shifts

Expanded country-specific coverage across the industry

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 89 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $15.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $24.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.3% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

Tariff Impact on Global Supply Chain Patterns

Global Economic Update

High Throughput Process Development - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Demand for Biopharmaceuticals Drives Growth in High Throughput Process Development

Technological Advancements in Automation and Robotics Propel Innovation in High Throughput Process Development

Increasing Focus on Speed and Efficiency in Drug Discovery Expands Addressable Market for High Throughput Solutions

Growing Adoption of High Throughput Technologies in Vaccine Development Spurs Market Growth

Surge in Demand for Personalized Medicine Strengthens Business Case for High Throughput Process Development

Increasing Use of High Throughput Screening in Protein and Antibody Discovery Expands Market Potential

Technological Innovations in Microfluidics and Lab Automation Propel Market Innovation

Growing Focus on Reducing Time-to-Market for Pharmaceuticals Drives Adoption of High Throughput Processes

Rising Use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in High Throughput Data Analysis Strengthens Competitive Advantage

Increasing Focus on Process Optimization and Scalability in Biopharmaceutical Production Drives Innovation

Rising Demand for High Throughput Analytical Techniques in Quality Control Expands Market Opportunities

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS:Some of the 33 companies featured in this report

Agilent Technologies

Aurora Biomed

Axxam S.P.A.

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Danaher Corporation

Eppendorf

GE Healthcare

Hamilton Company

Merck Millipore

Perkinelmer

Sartorius Stedim Biotech

Tecan Group

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bhsap3

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment