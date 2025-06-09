Quid Miner's new application dominated the hot search list as soon as it was launched

Houston, TX, June 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quid Miner recently launched a new mobile app: allowing users to mine easily anytime and anywhere. As a green cloud mining platform established legally and compliantly in the UK. It provides mining services for Bitcoin (BTC), Litecoin (LTC), Dogecoin (DOGE) and many other currencies. The timely release of this application now allows users to manage mined digital assets through their mobile phones, making cryptocurrency mining truly within reach.



Key highlights of the APP launch:



Seamless mobile mining: The new simple mobile app provides a user-friendly interface for users to view mining contracts, track daily earnings and manage investments at any time.



Bank-level security: The app uses top-level security measures from McAfee® and Cloudflare® to ensure that your digital assets are protected wherever you are.



Instant rewards: New users who register can get $15 in free rewards immediately, and they can get $0.6 for logging in every day.



Flexible mining contract options: Choose according to your strategy at any time without the need to manage and maintain mining machines to meet different budgets and goals.



All-weather reliability: With Quid Miner's 7/24 hour customer service, global languages are supported, communication is barrier-free, and it ensures uninterrupted access to mining operations.



“The cryptocurrency market is expected to grow rapidly—Quid Miner predicts that by 2026, Bitcoin will reach $150,000, Litecoin will reach $500, Dogecoin will break the $1 mark, and XRP will soar to $10—so the launch of our mobile app is just in time,” said a Quid Miner spokesperson. “Our mission is to make cloud mining safer and more convenient, and this app will bring a new experience to users who seek efficient management.”



Start cloud mining with Quid Miner in three steps



Step 1: Choose Quid Miner as your provider: Quid Miner's mining method is simple and straightforward, and users only need a minimum deposit to start mining. The platform ensures that everyone can participate by providing daily returns on mining contracts and flexible withdrawal methods.



Step 2: Register an account: Visit the Quid Miner official website quidminer.com, create an account with your email address, log in to access the dashboard and start mining immediately.



Step 3: Purchase a mining contract: Quid Miner offers a variety of contract options to suit different budgets and goals, and users can choose from the following options:



The following data illustrates the potential returns you can get:



BTC Basic Computing Power [Experience Contract]: Investment amount: $100, contract period: 2 days, daily income $4.0, expiration income: $100 + $8



DOGE & LTC [Goldshell LT6]: Investment amount: $500, contract period: 7 days, daily income $6, expiration income: $500 + $42



BTC [WhatsMiner M60S]: Investment amount: $2700, contract period: 18 days, daily income $35.37, expiration income: $2700 + $636.66



BTC [Avalon A1566]: Investment amount: $5500, contract period: 25 days, daily income $77, expiration income: $5500 + $1925



DOGE & LTC [Antminer L7]: Investment amount: $8,000, contract period: 30 days, daily income: $121.6, maturity income: $8,000 + $3,648



BTC [Advanced Computing Power Contract]: Investment amount: $50,000, contract period: 45 days, daily income: $885, maturity income: $50,000 + $39,825



BTC [Super Computing Power Contract]: Investment amount: $100,000, contract period: 50 days, daily income: $1,810, maturity income: $100,000 + $90,500



View more contract information on the official website: https://quidminer.com/



About Quid Miner



Quid Miner is a steadily growing digital asset mining service provider and a global leading cloud mining service provider. The platform was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in the UK. After years of development, it currently has more than 200 mining farms around the world, and its service network covers more than 180 countries and regions. It has accumulated long-term trust from more than 5 million users around the world. We always adhere to making cloud mining popular among global users.



Visit the official website now https://quidminer.com/ or download the Quid Miner mobile app to join the cloud mining revolution. With this new mobile app, managing your cryptocurrency investments will become easier and safer than ever before.



Contact information:

Email: info@quidminer.org

Official website: quidminer.com



Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation to invest and is not intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involve risks. There is a possibility of loss of funds. You are strongly advised to perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.

