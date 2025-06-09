NV5 Awarded $5 Million in High-Voltage Data Center Substation Design Services

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., June 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NV5, a provider of tech-enabled engineering, certification, and consulting solutions, announced today that it has been awarded $5 million to deliver engineering design services for multiple high-voltage substations supporting data center facilities in Georgia and Nevada. NV5 will deliver materials development specifications, design engineering, construction oversight, commissioning, and coordination between electric utilities and data center development teams.

“These awards demonstrate NV5’s competitive advantage supporting not just the operability of data centers, but also the utility infrastructure required to power data center assets and surrounding communities,” said Ben Heraud, CEO of NV5. “Our multidisciplinary expertise allows us to meet the complex requirements of high-reliability environments such as data centers with integrated power infrastructure solutions.”

NV5 will provide essential services including relay settings, SCADA and HMI programming, and comprehensive power system studies to maintain safety and stability of substations operating between 120 kV and 345 kV. The designs will incorporate multiple incoming transmission lines, high-capacity transformers, and advanced switchgear to ensure maximum reliability and operational flexibility.

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVEE) is a leading provider of tech-enabled engineering, testing, inspection, and consulting solutions for the built environment. The Company specializes in engineering design, asset management, and geospatial data analytics to support infrastructure resilience and building systems performance throughout the entire asset lifecycle. NV5 operates out of more than 100 offices nationwide and abroad. For additional information, please visit the Company’s website at www.NV5.com. Also visit the Company on X, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company cautions that these statements are qualified by important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. Such factors include: (a) changes in demand from the local and state government and private clients that we serve; (b) general economic conditions, nationally and globally, and their effect on the market for our services; (c) competitive pressures and trends in our industry and our ability to successfully compete with our competitors; (d) changes in laws, regulations, or policies; and (e) the “Risk Factors” set forth in the Company’s most recent SEC filings. All forward-looking statements are based on information available to the Company on the date hereof, and the Company assumes no obligation to update such statements, except as required by law.

