Viemed Healthcare Announces Share Repurchase Program

LAFAYETTE, La., June 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (the “Company” or “Viemed”) (NASDAQ:VMD), a national leader of in-home, technology-enabled post-acute respiratory care, today announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program, effective through June 2026.

Under the share repurchase program, Viemed may purchase up to 1,976,441 common shares of the Company (“the Common Shares”) from time to time in accordance with applicable securities laws, representing approximately 5% of the total issued and outstanding Common Shares as of March 31, 2025.

The Company intends to repurchase Common Shares through open market purchases, block purchases or otherwise in accordance with applicable securities laws. Subject to certain exceptions for block purchases, daily purchases will be limited to 25% of the average daily volume for the four calendar weeks preceding the date of purchase.

Casey Hoyt, Viemed’s Chief Executive Officer, noted, “Our recent first quarter 2025 results and the increases in our 2025 guidance range midpoints demonstrate that we are executing well with strong underlying fundamentals in the business. We have a track record of disciplined capital allocation, with our latest example being the attractive acquisition of Lehan’s Medical that is expected to close in the third quarter of this year. Since our public listing, we have repurchased approximately 2.6 million shares, underscoring our commitment to executing on our capital allocation strategies. With no net debt and full availability on our $55 million credit facility, we have ample liquidity to improve shareholder value with a new share repurchase program while also funding our organic and inorganic growth initiatives.”

The price paid for the Common Shares will be the market price at the time of purchase, plus applicable brokerage fees, or such other prices as may be permitted by applicable securities laws. There can be no assurance as to the precise number of Common Shares that will be repurchased under the program, if any. The Company may discontinue its purchases at any time, subject to compliance with applicable securities laws. The Common Shares purchased by the Company will be cancelled.

ABOUT VIEMED HEALTHCARE, INC.

Viemed is an in-home clinical care provider of post-acute respiratory healthcare equipment and services in the United States, including non-invasive ventilators (NIV), sleep therapy, staffing, and other complementary products and services. Viemed focuses on efficient and effective in-home treatment with clinical practitioners providing therapy, education and counseling to patients in their homes using high-touch and high-tech services. Visit our website at www.viemed.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 or “forward-looking information” as such term is defined in applicable Canadian securities legislation (collectively, “forward-looking statements”). Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “expects”, “is expected”, “budget”, “potential”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “projects”, or the negatives thereof or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results “will”, “should”, “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will be taken”, “occur” or “be achieved” or the negative of these terms or comparable terminology. All statements other than statements of historical fact, including those that express, or involve discussions as to, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance, including the Company’s expectations regarding the amount and timing of any potential repurchases of Common Shares, the funding sources for such repurchases, the availability of Common Shares for such repurchases, and the anticipated benefits to shareholders of such repurchases, as well as about its pending acquisition of Lehan’s Medical Equipment, such as expected purchase price, contingent payments, closing date, funding sources, and anticipated synergies and other benefits are not historical facts and may be forward-looking statements and may involve estimates, assumptions and uncertainties that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the Company's current views and intentions with respect to future events, and current information available to the Company, and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements to vary from those described herein should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize. These factors include, without limitation: the general business, market and economic conditions in the regions in which the we operate; significant capital requirements and operating risks that we may be subject to; our ability to implement business strategies and pursue business opportunities; volatility in the market price of our common shares; the state of the capital markets; the availability of funds and resources to pursue operations; inflation; reductions in reimbursement rates and audits of reimbursement claims by various governmental and private payor entities; dependence on few payors; possible new drug discoveries; dependence on key suppliers; granting of permits and licenses in a highly regulated business; competition; disruptions in or attacks (including cyber-attacks) on our information technology, internet, network access or other voice or data communications systems or services; the evolution of various types of fraud or other criminal behavior to which we are exposed; difficulty integrating newly acquired businesses; the impact of new and changes to, or application of, current laws and regulations; the overall difficult litigation and regulatory environment; increased competition; increased funding costs and market volatility due to market illiquidity and competition for funding; critical accounting estimates and changes to accounting standards, policies, and methods used by us; and the occurrence of natural and unnatural catastrophic events or health epidemics or concerns, and claims resulting from such events or concerns, as well as other general economic, market and business conditions; and other factors beyond our control; as well as those risk factors discussed or referred to in the Company’s disclosure documents filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov, including the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, and with the securities regulatory authorities in certain provinces of Canada available at www.sedar.com. Should any factor affect the Company in an unexpected manner, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, the actual results or events may differ materially from the results or events predicted. Any such forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. Moreover, the Company does not assume responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, other than as required by applicable law.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations

ir@viemed.com

Tripp Sullivan

SCR Partners, LLC

615-942-7077

Trae Fitzgerald

Chief Financial Officer

Viemed Healthcare, Inc.

337-504-3802