NRSInsights’ May 2025 Retail Same-Store Sales Report

NEWARK, N.J., June 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NRSInsights, a provider of sales data and analytics drawn from retail transactions processed through the National Retail Solutions (NRS) point-of-sale (POS) platform, today announced comparative retail same-store sales results for May 2025.

As of May 31, 2025, the NRS retail network comprised approximately 36,000 active terminals nationwide, scanning purchases at approximately 31,300 independent retailers including convenience stores, bodegas, liquor stores, grocers, and tobacco and sundries sellers, predominantly serving urban consumers.

(*Same-store sales, unit sales, transactions, and average price data refer to May 2025 and are compared to May 2024 unless otherwise noted. All comparisons are provided on a “per calendar day” basis to remove from consideration variability in the number of days per month or three-month period.)

Same-store sales increased 4.9% year-over-year. In the previous month (April 2025), same-store sales had increased 4.3% year-over-year.





Same-store sales increased 3.8% compared to the previous month (April 2025). Same-store sales in April 2025 had increased 0.6% compared to the previous month (March 2025). For the three months ended May 31 st , 2025, same-store sales increased 3.3% compared to the corresponding three months a year ago.



Units sold increased 3.6% year-over-year. In the previous month (April 2025), units sold had increased 2.5% year-over-year.

Units sold increased 2.1% compared to the previous month (April 2025). Units sold in April 2025 had decreased 0.8% compared to the previous month (March 2025).



BASKETS (TRANSACTIONS) PER STORE Baskets increased 0.9% year-over-year. In the previous month (April 2025), baskets had increased 1.3% year-over-year. Baskets increased 3.1% compared to the previous month (April 2025). Baskets in April 2025 had increased 2.7% compared to the previous month (March 2025).

AVERAGE PRICES A dollar-weighted average of prices for the top 500 items purchased increased 2.9% year-over-year, a higher rate of increase than the 2.3% year-over-year increase recorded in April 2025.





Retail Trade Comparative Data

The table below provides historical comparative data with the U.S. Commerce Department’s Advance Monthly Retail Trade same-store sales data excluding food service:

Over the past twelve months, the NRS network’s three-month moving average same-store sales have outpaced the US Commerce Department’s Advance Monthly Retail Trade data, excluding food services, by 0.1% on average. In April, however, the Department’s three-month rolling average increase exceeded the NRS network’s by 1.8%.

The NRSInsights data in the chart above have not been adjusted to reflect inflation, demographic distributions, seasonal buying patterns, item substitution, days per month, or other factors that may facilitate comparisons to other periods, to other same-store retail sales data, or to the U.S. Commerce Department’s retail data.

Commentary from Brandon Thurber (VP, Data Sales at NRS)

“NRS same-store-sales accelerated in May, increasing 4.9% year-over-year compared to 4.3% last month, with robust year-over-year increases in baskets and units. It is the highest annual rate of increase we have recorded since November. Inflation, as gauged by prices on the largest selling items, also picked up a bit, climbing to 2.9% from 2.3% in April.

“Prepared cocktails ranked among the top categories for absolute dollar growth. Similarly, wine-based cocktails posted strong gains. The two trends within the alcoholic beverage market signal a consumer shift to convenient, flavorful cocktails.

“In the snacking aisle, chocolate defied some of the category headwinds to deliver year-over-year growth. Performance shakes continued their upward trend—driven in part by evolving consumer behaviors and product diversification beyond workout-focused formulations.”

NRSInsights Reports

The NRSInsights monthly Same-Store Retail Sales Reports are intended to provide timely topline data reflective of sales at NRS’ network of independent, predominantly urban, retail stores.

Same-store data comparisons of May 2025 with May 2024 are derived from approximately 223 million transactions processed through the approximately 22,200 stores on the NRS network that scanned transactions in both months. Same-store data comparisons of May 2025 with April 2025 are derived from approximately 271 million transactions processed through approximately 30,200 stores.

Same-store data comparisons for the three months ended May 31, 2025 with the year-ago three months are derived from approximately 617 million scanned transactions processed through those stores that scanned transactions in both three-month periods.

NRS POS Platform

The NRS platform predominantly serves small-format, independent, retail stores nationwide including convenience stores, bodegas, liquor stores, grocers, and tobacco and sundries sellers. These independent retailers operate in all 50 states as well as the District of Columbia, and in 205 of the 210 designated market areas (DMAs) in the United States. During May 2025, NRS’ POS terminals processed $2.1 billion in sales (+18% year-over-year) across 143 million transactions.

About National Retail Solutions (NRS):

National Retail Solutions operates the largest point-of-sale (POS) terminal-based platform and digital payment processing service for independent retailers nationwide. Retailers utilize NRS offerings to process transactions and effectively manage their businesses. Consumer packaged goods (CPG) suppliers, brokers, analytics firms, and advertisers access the terminal’s digital display network to reach these retailers’ predominantly urban, multi-cultural shopper base, and to harness transaction data-based learnings to identify growth opportunities and measure execution and returns on marketing investment. NRS is a subsidiary of IDT Corporation (NYSE: IDT).

All statements above that are not purely about historical facts, including, but not limited to, those in which we use the words “believe,” “anticipate,” “expect,” “plan,” “intend,” “estimate,” “target” and similar expressions, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. While these forward-looking statements represent our current judgment of what may happen in the future, actual results may differ materially from the results expressed or implied by these statements due to numerous important factors. Our filings with the SEC provide detailed information on such statements and risks, and should be consulted along with this release. To the extent permitted under applicable law, IDT assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

