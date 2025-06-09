Birchtech Strengthens Water Treatment Commercialization Team with Strategic Leadership Appointments

Bolstered Leadership Team to Secure Company’s Market Position & Partnerships Leveraging Innovative Analytical Services & Water Treatment Solutions

CORSICANA, Texas, June 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Birchtech Corp. (TSX: BCHT) (OTCQB: BCHT) ("Birchtech" or the "Company"), a leader in specialty activated carbon technologies for sustainable air and water treatment, today announced the appointment of Dr. David Mazyck as the Executive Director of Innovation and Commercialization as well as Christopher Rinaldi as Director of Strategic Operations, effective immediately.

Dr. Mazyck will continue to oversee Birchtech’s technology development for water treatment and will concurrently direct the commercialization activities for the Company’s water business. The announcement of Dr. Mazyck falls during the Company’s exhibition at the American Water Works Association (AWWA) annual “ACE” Conference in Booth 4114 through June 11, 2025, in Denver, Colorado.

An active AWWA member, Christopher Rinaldi brings over 30 years of executive experience within the water treatment sector across North America and, most recently, as President & CEO of the North American Filtration where he oversaw seven major entities under the NAF umbrella located across the NE and SE. Rinaldi’s role at Birchtech is focused on securing strategic partnerships for the Company’s sustainable, highly effective water treatment solutions and activated carbon technologies that address crucial challenges faced by various industries and municipalities.

Birchtech CEO Richard MacPherson stated: “We have arrived at a pivotal stage in our technology development. Revenues in our water treatment business are expected to grow significantly in the last half of this year from not only our Design Center testing services, but in-market sale of granular activated carbon for water treatment applications. Dr. Mazyck’s expanded role further reinforces his important position both in the industry and in our company. Taken together, Dr. Mazyck’s unique expertise and Mr. Rinaldi’s deep industry knowledge, combined with our existing robust commercial team, will help to strengthen our future prospects as we secure our market position in the water sector.”

Birchtech will exhibit at ACE25 in Booth 4114 supported by Dennis Baranik, Director of National Sales, Isaac Post, Business Development Manager, and Lindsey Zachow, Operations and Commercial Development. Alongside Dr. David Mazyck and Christopher Rinaldi, additional Management attendees at this year’s ACE Conference include John Pavlish, Chief Technology Officer, Dr. Nicholas Lentz, Birchtech’s RRSCT Design Center and Technical Field Manager, and Stacey Hyatt, Corporate Communications Manager.

Inquiries into Birchtech’s services and water treatment solutions can be received at sales@birchtech.com, as well as meeting requests with Birchtech’s sales team at the AWWA ACE in Denver, June 8-11. Learn more about Birchtech’s water treatment technologies and Design Centers at www.birchtech.com.

About Birchtech Corp.

Birchtech Corp. (TSX: BCHT) (OTCQB: BCHT) is a leader in specialty activated carbon technologies, serving as America’s Clean Coal and Clean Water Company by delivering innovative solutions for air and water purification to support a cleaner, more sustainable future. The Company provides patented SEA® sorbent technologies for mercury emissions capture for the coal-fired utility sector and is developing disruptive water purification technologies with a specialization on forever chemicals such as PFAS and PFOS. Backed by a strong intellectual property portfolio and a world-class team of activated carbon experts, Birchtech provides cleaner air to North American communities and is applying this expertise to a novel approach in water purification. To learn more, please visit www.birchtech.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

With the exception of historical information contained in this press release, content herein may contain "forward-looking statements" that are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor Provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 or forward-looking information under applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are generally identified by using words such as "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "expect," "intend," "will," and similar expressions, but these words are not the exclusive means of identifying forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this release include statements relating to expected developments and growth in Birchtech’s business. These statements are based on management’s current expectations and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. In addition, this release contains time-sensitive information that reflects management’s best analysis only as of the date of this release. Birchtech does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect future events, information or circumstances that arise after the date of this release. Further information concerning issues that could materially affect financial performance or other forward-looking statements contained in this release can be found in Birchtech’s periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission or Canadian securities regulators.

