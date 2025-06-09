LEEF Brands Announces Successful Completion of Acquisition of its New York License

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LEEF Brands Inc. (CSE: LEEF) (OTCQB: LEEEF) (“LEEF” or the “Company”), a premier California and New York extraction company, today announced a significant development as it begins to expand nationally.

LEEF Closes on New York Type 1 Cannabis Processor License

LEEF has officially closed on the acquisition of a Type 1 Cannabis Processor License in New York. This is a plant-touching license that allows the Company to engage in extraction, blending, and infusion, as well as packaging, labeling, and branding its products. This milestone positions LEEF Brands as a multi-state operator (MSO) and marks the first phase of bringing its extensive experience crafting concentrates in California to the East Coast.

LEEF plans to replicate its proven California operations, tailored to meet the unique demands of the New York market. New York has grown from a $160 million cannabis retail market in 2023 to $1 billion in 2024, with projections of $1.5 billion in retail sales in 2025. With concentrates used in approximately 55% of cannabis products sold in New York, this license presents a significant opportunity for LEEF to leverage its extraction capabilities and support the brands driving growth in the region.

“This marks a major step in our expansion beyond California,” said Micah Anderson, CEO of LEEF Brands. “Securing a Type 1 Cannabis Processor License in New York gives us a gateway into one of the most exciting cannabis markets in the country, and we’re eager to bring our expertise and build partnerships in the region. Our goal is to replicate our business model in California and leverage the long-standing client relationships we’ve built with many of the brands that are already performing well in the New York market.”

LEEF to Attend Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in Chicago

LEEF will also be attending the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in Chicago on June 9–10, 2025, one of the industry’s premier gatherings for cannabis executives, investors, and thought leaders.

LEEF’s executive team, including Micah Anderson (Chief Executive Officer), Kevin Wilson (Chief Financial Officer), and Jesse Redmond (Head of Investor Relations and Business Development), will be speaking on panels and meeting with investors, lenders, and brand partners.

“We look forward to connecting with capital partners and innovative brands as we scale our operations and expand to new markets,” said Jesse Redmond. “This conference provides a dynamic platform to share our story and build meaningful relationships that support our long-term vision.”

To schedule a meeting with the LEEF team in Chicago, please email ir@leefca.com.

About LEEF Brands Inc.

LEEF Brands Inc. is a leading California-based extraction and manufacturing cannabis company, recognized for its large-scale vertical integration and as one of the state’s most sophisticated operators. With a comprehensive supply chain, innovative manufacturing processes, and a dynamic bulk concentrate portfolio, LEEF powers some of the largest cannabis brands in the United States. For more information, visit www.LeefBrands.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking statements” (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements reflect current expectations or beliefs regarding future events or the Company’s future performance and include statements regarding financial outlooks, strategic plans, market opportunities, and operational goals.

These statements are based on assumptions that management believes are reasonable at the time such statements are made. However, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those described in the Company’s public filings available on its SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update such information except as required by applicable law.

LEEF Brands Inc.

Per: Jesse Redmond, Head of Investor Relations and Business Development

Phone: +1 (707) 703-4111

Email: ir@leefca.com