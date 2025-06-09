SpEC Awards JAM Prototypes to Accelerate Satellite Access

LOS ANGELES, June 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Space Enterprise Consortium (SpEC), managed by the National Security Technology Accelerator (NSTXL), has awarded two contracts under the U.S. Space Force’s (USSF) Joint Antenna Marketplace (JAM) initiative to Boecore LLC (doing business as Auria) and Sphinx Defense. The awards were made through the SpEC Other Transaction Authority (OTA) agreement in support of USSF’s Space Systems Command (SSC).

JAM is a secure, cloud-based scheduling system that helps connect satellite operators to the antenna resources they need, automating matches across commercial and government-owned infrastructure. The program supports the USSF’s Commercial Space Strategy and aims to deliver scalable, flexible tools for space operators to dynamically assign bandwidth, improve resiliency, and enhance mission speed.

“JAM demonstrates how OTAs can lower barriers and speed up the delivery of critical capabilities,” said Doug Crowe, Senior Vice President of Program Management at NSTXL. “It’s a reminder that innovation follows when acquisition policy creates space for flexibility and competition. When the door is open, the defense innovation base shows up.”

Each prime contractor will deliver a JAM prototype designed to improve scheduling agility, reduce communication bottlenecks, and enable the rapid integration of commercial capabilities into hybrid space architectures. Boecore was awarded $8.1 million, and Sphinx Defense was awarded $9.5 million. Their teams include a mix of non-traditional and traditional performers with expertise in satellite mission planning, secure communications, and antenna interoperability.

The JAM solicitation reflects SpEC and NSTXL’s commitment to acquisition that is faster, more transparent, and more collaborative. Fourteen prime submissions were received, all from non-traditional defense contractors. The evaluation process was conducted through an open, competitive framework designed to surface the most capable and scalable solutions. Nine teaming arrangements were formed, including contributors based in Colorado, Maryland, and Virginia. SpEC and NSTXL supported teaming efforts through Project TALX and Innovator NETWORX—drawing more than 130 combined participants across both events.

JAM aligns with the Department of Defense’s March 2025 directive on modern software acquisition and is currently in the Planning Phase of the Software Acquisition Pathway. Awardees will participate in NSTXL’s milestone-based oversight process to ensure delivery timelines, mission alignment, and technical performance stay on track. The prototypes will help define an operational baseline for enterprise-wide satellite scheduling and could become a core component of the Space Force’s hybrid space architecture moving forward. For more information, read SSC’s press release here.

About SpEC

The Space Enterprise Consortium (SpEC) was created in 2017 through the Air Force Space Systems Command to bridge the gap between military buyers and commercial space startups and small businesses through OTAs. Companies interested in joining the Space Enterprise Consortium can find more information about the organization, including how to join at https://www.space-enterprise.org/.

