A Lifetime of Islands: The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism Brings News of its Distinct, Unforgettable Experiences to Florida Market

Nassau, The Bahamas, June 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation will launch a series of regional sales and marketing missions targeting one of its most lucrative and closely connected markets, Florida. A delegation led by the Honourable I. Chester Cooper, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments & Aviation, will host events on 10 and 11 June, along with Director General Latia Duncombe and other senior officials.

With the Miami–Ft. Lauderdale DMA recording the highest number of U.S. arrivals in January and February 2025, and year-over-year growth continuing from key cities such as Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Orlando, Tampa and Boca Raton, officials are determined to harness this momentum to secure long-term growth, deepen trade partnerships, and showcase the latest tourism innovations and development plans.

“Our mission to Florida is vital because it strengthens connections with a market that drives significant revenue into the Bahamian economy. By refreshing these ties and targeting key niche travelers we ensure that more bookings flow directly to Bahamian businesses and communities. This collaboration strengthens the bond between our two destinations, unlocking new opportunities and driving multi-destination travel that amplifies tourism’s positive impact throughout The Bahamas. We are forging a future where tourism fuels sustainable growth,” said DPM Cooper.

Following the launch of its latest advertising campaign, It’s not one island, it’s a lifetime of them, the Ministry and destination stakeholders will emphasize that The Bahamas offers far more than a single getaway, inviting travelers to return repeatedly to discover the country’s rich diversity. The team will engage with a broad range of tourism industry professionals including wholesalers, travel specialists, journalists, potential investors, airlines, and corporate partners. These strategic meetings will offer valuable opportunities to build connections with product specialists, participate in in-depth discussions during Q&A sessions, explore new product developments, and experience authentic Bahamian culture firsthand—complete with local culinary delights, rhythmic music, refreshing cocktails, and a lively Junkanoo rush-out.

DG Duncombe added, “Florida is a key market and an essential part of our growth strategy. These missions reinforce our most strategic partnerships and showcase the depth and diversity of product offerings across our 16 island destinations. Every engagement drives booking potential, unlocks new trade opportunities, and strengthens tourism’s contribution to national development. That is the true spirit of a lifetime of islands.”

