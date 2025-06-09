UPCX Staking Airdrop Event (June 2025): Empowering the Community and Advancing Payment Solutions

Singapore, June 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The innovative blockchain-based payment platformUPCX has launched its latest staking campaign, offering participants up to 9,700 UPC (worth $38,000) in exclusive rewards. This event runs from June 3 to June 30, 2025, aiming to reward loyal community members and further strengthen the UPCX ecosystem and its long-term vision.







UPCX is built on an upgraded high-speed blockchain with a focus on speed, security, and interoperability. It is dedicated to providing a seamless payment experience for users, merchants, and institutions. The native token,UPC, is now listed on the compliant Japanese exchange bittrade, as well as leading platforms such as MEXC, Bitget, Gate.io, WEEX, and Websea.



How to Participate in the UPCX Staking Campaign



Event Period:June 3, 2025 – June 30, 2025



Official Staking Platform:https://upcx-staking.io/



Reward Claim Form:https://t.co/KBCbCTwD4A



Participation Steps



Visit the Official Staking Platform



- Go to the UPCX official staking platform and connect your wallet.



Select Staking Amount and Duration



- Enter the amount of UPC you wish to stake.

- Available staking periods: 30 days, 90 days, or 180 days. The longer the lock-up period, the higher the reward coefficient.



Complete Authorization and Staking



- First, complete the[Approve] authorization.

- Then click[Stake Now] to stake and confirm the transaction.

- Any gas fees incurred during the authorization and staking process will be reimbursed in equivalent $UPC to your staking wallet address after the event ends.



Submit Reward Claim Information



- After staking, fill in the official reward claim form, providing your staking details and wallet address to ensure you receive your rewards smoothly.



Wait for Rewards Distribution



- After the event ends, the official team will distribute rewards to your staking wallet based on the amount staked and the lock-up period.



UPCX reserves the final right of interpretation for this campaign. If you have any questions, please contact official customer service or join the official community for support.



Reward Rules



1. Regular Reward Pool



- Stake > 10 UPC: Share 1,000 UPC

- Stake > 500 UPC: Share 2,500 UPC

- Stake > 1,000 UPC: Share 3,500 UPC



2. Long-term Lock-up Reward Pool



- Stake ≥ 25 UPC, lock for 90 days: Share 300 UPC

- Stake ≥ 25 UPC, lock for 180 days: Share 500 UPC



More about UPCX:



UPCX is a blockchain-based open-source payment platform that aims to provide secure, transparent, and compliant financial services to global users. It supports fast payments, smart contracts, cross-asset transactions, user-issued assets (UIA), non-fungible tokens (NFA), and stablecoins. Moreover, it offers a decentralized exchange (DEX), APIs, and SDKs, allows customized payment solutions, and integrates POS applications and hardware wallets for enhanced security, building a one-stop financial ecosystem.



UPCX Whitepaper 1.0



https://upcx.io/zh-CN/whitepaper/



UPCX Linktree



https://link3.to/upcx



Media Contact



Company Name: UPCX team



Contact: Jiso Liu



Email: info@upcx.io



Website: www.upcx.io



