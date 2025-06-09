Pure Tax: Ex-Senior Tax Inspector Amit Puri Provides Up-To-Date Statistical Information from HMRC on the Let Property Campaign

London, England, June 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pure Tax: Tax Investigation Specialists, is happy to announce the release of its latest article, ‘HMRC’s Let Property Campaign (HMRC LPC) – New Data for 2025,’ which has been written by founder and managing director Amit Puri to provide up-to-date statistical information from HMRC on the Let Property Campaign.



With 10 years of direct experience at HM Revenue and Customs and over 10 years in the private sector, Amit Puri leverages his specialist dispute resolution expertise to analyse the facts and figures concerning HMRC LPC related “nudge-letters” as well as the non-disclosure related action taken. The article also explores several key points (listed below) and encourages individuals to seek specialist tax disclosure advice.

Latest Let Property Campaign disclosure figures and compliance activities

Overall penalties in disclosures and enquiries

Key points about the ongoing Let Property Campaign

Let Property Disclosures in Isolation

Let Property Compliance Activities in Isolation

“Making any kind of tax disclosure to HMRC can be an uncomfortable experience, as one must recount what they had done (and not) and explain why. Experienced tax investigation and disclosure specialists will understand this part and seek to provide peace of mind to their clients while keeping abreast of LPC developments and HMRC’s practices in that regard,” said Amit Puri. “Also, we like to keep up to date with the latest LPC statistics from HMRC; herein, we are pleased to share our insights and thoughts regarding LPC disclosures and compliance activities concerning historic personal tax liabilities.”



Pure Tax has become renowned for its pragmatic, client-centric approach, offering clear and bespoke tax advice tailored to each client’s unique tax concerns and business aspirations. Utilising a wide range of local and international accounting and tax knowledge, the HMRC tax investigation specialists provide peace of mind and certainty to clients by ensuring HMRC is effectively managed.



Some of the tax services offered at Pure Tax include:



Tax Disclosures: The tax investigation specialists in London help clients navigate the tax disclosure facilities (amnesties) available to facilitate the disclosure of historic income and gains linked to offshore accounts and assets, property rental profits and crypto gains.



Tax Investigations: HMRC has extensive powers to carry out enquiries (compliance checks) into all tax returns to make sure an entrepreneur or business has paid the right amount of tax at the right time. Also, there are even more intrusive and in-depth investigations that are pursued; resource intensive. Pure Tax is an independent, experienced firm of Tax Investigation Specialists that helps entrepreneurial individuals and businesses through each stage of the extensive investigation process.



Code of Practice 8 (COP8) Advice: Pure Tax’s’ Code of Practice 8 investigation specialists offers expert guidance on “Code of Practice 8” (COP8 or COP 8), a serious tax investigation carried out by HMRC’s Fraud Investigation Service (FIS) where they suspect tax fraud or tax avoidance which has potentially led to a large loss of tax.



Code of Practice 9 (COP9) Guidance: Pure Tax’s COP 9 investigation specialists helps to provide clarity and robust defence on Code of Practice 9 (COP9 / COP 9 in short), which are serious civil investigations undertaken by HMRC’s Fraud Investigation Service (FIS) where they suspect tax fraud has occurred and they prefer to make the allegation at the outset and recover the tax on a civil basis rather than pursue a criminal tax investigation with a view to prosecution.



“We consider each client’s situation individually to ensure their tax affairs are structured efficiently and meet their commercial aspirations, including matters concerning succession and Inheritance Tax and property portfolios. Trust us: Tax Investigation Specialists London,” furthered Amit Puri.



About Pure Tax



Founded by ex-senior Tax Inspector Amit Puri, who boasts over ten years of direct experience at HM Revenue and Customs, Pure Tax is a tax investigation specialists boutique firm, offering expert Tax Investigations and Disputes, Business Enquiries and Disclosures support. Along with wider HMRC specialist support to their clients and their existing advisers, as well as some tax restructuring, estate planning and other tax advisory services.



