MicroAlgo Inc. Integrates Quantum Image LSQb Algorithm with Quantum Encryption Technology to Build a More Secure Quantum Information Hiding and Transmission System

Shenzhen, Jun. 09, 2025––MicroAlgo Inc. (the "Company" or "MicroAlgo") (NASDAQ: MLGO), today announced that by integrating the quantum image LSQb algorithm with quantum encryption technology, they have proposed a brand-new information hiding and transmission scheme, aiming to build a more secure and efficient data protection mechanism.

The LSQb algorithm, namely the Least Significant Quantum Bit algorithm for quantum images, is an innovative quantum image processing technology. It achieves secure information hiding by embedding secret information into the least significant quantum bits of a quantum image. Building on this foundation, MicroAlgo further integrates relevant theories from quantum information theory and cryptography, comprehensively expanding the application scope and functionality of the LSQb algorithm. This integration not only enhances the security of information hiding but also improves the efficiency and reliability of information transmission in quantum networks.

The core of MicroAlgo's technological innovation lies in utilizing the Least Significant Quantum Bit (LSQb) algorithm for efficient information encoding and decoding, combined with quantum encryption technologies such as Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) to ensure data security during transmission. The LSQb algorithm can identify and select key quantum bits critical to image representation, reducing the number of quantum gate operations by optimizing the embedding and extraction processes, thereby lowering algorithm complexity. Meanwhile, quantum encryption technology provides unconditional security for information transmission, ensuring that information leakage is prevented even in a quantum computing environment.

Original Image Preprocessing: First, the original image undergoes compressed sensing and sparse representation to extract key features and convert them into quantum bit form. Further analysis is conducted using machine learning or deep learning models to ensure the retention of important visual elements of the image, reduce the amount of encoded information, and lower algorithm complexity.

Quantum Bit Selection and Embedding: An improved Least Significant Quantum Bit (LSQb) algorithm is employed to embed selected key quantum bits into quantum states. Each quantum bit generates a corresponding quantum state and is embedded into a larger quantum state structure through quantum gate operations. Quantum error correction codes and quantum entanglement properties are introduced to enhance the system's robustness and stability, reducing unnecessary quantum gate operations.

Quantum Key Distribution and Encryption: Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) technology is utilized to generate a shared key, ensuring the security of data transmission. The sender and receiver exchange correlated quantum states to generate the key, and any attempt to read the states will alter them and be detected, preventing information leakage.

Information Transmission and Protection: The encrypted quantum state information is transmitted through a quantum channel, and even if eavesdropping occurs, attackers cannot obtain useful information. By combining protocols such as quantum teleportation, the system's security and flexibility are further enhanced.

Information Decryption and Recovery: The receiver uses the shared key to decrypt the quantum state information and applies inverse quantum gate operations to restore the original quantum bit sequence. Key feature information is extracted through a decoding algorithm and reassembled into a complete image, with error correction mechanisms introduced to ensure high-fidelity recovery. The entire process validates the effectiveness and accuracy of information hiding and transmission, establishing an efficient and secure quantum information processing system.

MicroAlgo integrates the Least Significant Quantum Bit (LSQb) algorithm for quantum images with other related theories, such as quantum information theory and cryptography, to further expand its application scope and functionality. Combined with quantum encryption technology, it constructs a more secure quantum information hiding and transmission system, ensuring the secure transmission of information in quantum networks. On one hand, it significantly reduces the demand for quantum resources, minimizing the involvement of unnecessary quantum bits and the number of quantum gate operations, thereby increasing the algorithm's execution speed. On the other hand, leveraging the unconditional security provided by quantum encryption technology ensures a high level of confidentiality for data during transmission. This not only enhances the efficiency of information processing but also greatly improves the system's resilience to interference, maintaining high information fidelity even in noisy environments. Additionally, by simplifying quantum circuit design, it reduces the cost and technical complexity of hardware implementation, making large-scale commercial applications feasible.

In practical applications, MicroAlgo's novel information hiding and transmission system has already been applied in multiple fields. For example, in medical image encryption, patient privacy data receives a higher level of protection; in financial transaction systems, customers' sensitive financial information is similarly safeguarded effectively. Through this approach, not only is information security enhanced, but processing efficiency is also improved, meeting the modern society's demand for high-speed and efficient data processing.

In the future, with continuous advancements in quantum computing and quantum encryption technologies, MicroAlgo's novel information hiding and transmission system is expected to expand beyond its current application scenarios to more emerging fields, such as artificial intelligence and big data analysis. For instance, in the field of artificial intelligence, leveraging the advantages of quantum computing can accelerate the training process of machine learning models; in big data analysis, quantum image processing technology can help extract valuable information from massive datasets more quickly. Through ongoing exploration and practice, quantum image processing technology will become more mature and refined, contributing to the construction of a more secure and efficient information society.

