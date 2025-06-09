



DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, June 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaanch Network , a new Layer 1 blockchain project focused on real-time finance, on-chain identity, and decentralized governance, has officially crossed $2 million in presale funding a major milestone as it prepares for its public exchange listing later this month.

This puts Kaanch in a rare category of presale projects: one that combines technical depth with verified traction, all before going live.

What’s Driving the Surge?

Unlike hype-driven meme tokens or unfinished Layer 1 promises, Kaanch is already offering:

Live staking , with up to 30% APY for early participants



, with up to for early participants 3,600 validators onboarding during presale



onboarding during presale .knch domains a built-in identity layer



a built-in identity layer 1.4 million TPS throughput with 0.8 second finality



throughput with Cross-chain compatibility with Ethereum, Solana, and BNB



A fixed token supply of 58 million, with no inflation model



The project is now in Stage 6 of its presale, with tokens priced at $0.32. The next stage will double the price to $0.64, increasing urgency for investors looking to enter before listing.

A Different Kind of Layer 1

While many Layer 1s are still outlining whitepapers, Kaanch is already executing. Its staking and governance systems are live, identity infrastructure is functional, and validator participation is growing daily.

The network’s focus on real-world usability — including tools for institutional asset issuance and transparent DAO frameworks — has caught the attention of both crypto-native investors and traditional players exploring tokenized finance.

What’s Next for $KNCH?

Exchange listing is planned for late June



Staking rewards will continue post-TGE



Community governance will begin at launch



Developer tools, DAO frameworks, and the identity system will expand after listing



Kaanch isn’t just another presale. It’s a working system with funding, momentum, and community participation growing ahead of schedule.

Final Thought

Crossing $2M in funding puts Kaanch Network firmly on the radar of serious investors looking beyond speculative pumps. With a hard cap, working infrastructure, and a clear listing date, $KNCH is being recognized as one of the best cryptos to buy now and a presale that’s delivering more than just promises.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the best crypto to buy right now?

Many investors are looking for structured projects with real-world utility and limited supply. Kaanch Network ($KNCH) stands out as one of the best cryptos to buy now offering live staking, on-chain identity, and a hard supply cap of just 58 million tokens.

What are the top altcoins to watch in 2025?

Projects like Kaanch Network, Sui, and Avalanche are gaining traction due to strong fundamentals. Among them, Kaanch is still in presale, offering early access to a high-utility Layer 1 with live infrastructure.

Which crypto has the highest potential return in presale?

$KNCH, the native token of Kaanch Network, is still priced at $0.32 in Stage 6 of its presale. With a planned exchange listing in June and ongoing validator integration, it’s seen as a moonshot opportunity by early participants.

What is the best crypto presale to join right now?

Kaanch Network is widely considered one of the best crypto presales live now, thanks to its technical readiness, capped supply, and staking rewards already active. The project has raised over $2 million and is on track for a June exchange launch.

What’s the best Layer 1 blockchain launching in 2025?

Kaanch Network is being recognized as a top new Layer 1 for its combination of high throughput (1.4M TPS), .knch domain-based identity, and smart DAO governance all live before token listing.

Is there a high-potential crypto under $1?

Yes. $KNCH is still trading under $1 at $0.32, with staking, validator onboarding, and identity tools already functional. It’s one of the best cryptos under $1 offering real infrastructure.

What makes Kaanch different from other presales?

Unlike many projects that rely on whitepaper promises, Kaanch Network has already delivered key components like staking and identity tools. It’s a presale built around usability not just hype.

