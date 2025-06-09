Odor Control System Market to USD 9.43 Billion by 2032, Owing to Rising Industrial Emissions and Stringent Environmental Regulations | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, June 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The odor control system market size was valued at USD 6.13 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 9.43 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.54% over the forecast period of 2025-2032. Purchasing power as well as buying patterns of people in the regions mentioned above are factors driving the growth of the global product market in Odor control systems market. With stringent environmental regulations and a growing public awareness related to air quality, industries are adopting advanced odor control systems to reduce unpleasant odors, comply with regulations.

The U.S. odor control system market is poised for steady growth, with market size expected to expand from USD 1.07 billion in 2024 to USD 1.70 billion by 2032, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.92%. With the newly implemented and heightened local, regional, and federal environmental standards, odor control technologies will need to meet the growing demand for emissions management as municipalities and industries upgrade and expand wastewater treatment facilities.





Power & Energy Sector Dominates as Chemical & Petrochemical Drives Fastest Growth in the Odor Control System Market

By Type:

The Activated Carbon Odor Control segment led the odor control system market, capturing 48.02% of the market share in 2024. This dominance is because activated carbon has a greater capacity to adsorb a wide range of odor-causing molecules, allowing it to perform its work well on various fronts. Because of its durability and ease of maintenance, a major use for FRP is in wastewater treatment, chemical processing, and food manufacturing. Its dynamic capabilities and environmental safety make it a versatile solution for many systems of different designs.

The Biological Odor Control segment is witnessing the fastest growth in the odor control system market. This growth is largely the result of the growing transition towards sustainable and environmentally friendly practices. Such systems utilize naturally present microorganisms to biologically degrade odor-forming compounds, specifically for organic waste and wastewater applications. Biological solutions are also garnering attention in industries aspiring to lessen environmental damage due to their low operational costs and no or limited usage of chemicals.

By End-Use:

In 2024, the Power & Energy segment emerged as the leading end-user in the odor control system market, with over 32% market share. A power plant, gas processing unit, refinery and other similar facilities emit a large number of foul gases and therefore require the best-in-class foul gas control systems. These emissions frequently include volatile organic compounds (VOCs) and sulfur compounds, and they harmful impact on local downstream communities and the environment. This industry is required to meet emission standards and environmental compliance; hence, the odor control systems are essential.

The Chemical & Petrochemical sector is the fastest-growing end-use segment in the odor control system market. The industry is characterized by the frequent emission of harmful and odorous gases such as ammonia, sulfur compounds, and VOCs. Depending on environmental and occupational risks, emissions are regulated directly or indirectly through emissions limits imposed by various regulatory bodies. This is partly why facilities are now spending more on advanced odor control technologies to protect the air quality for workers and for communities surrounding facilities.

North America Emerges as Fastest-Growing Region Driven by Regulatory Pressure and Smart Technologies

The Asia Pacific region dominated with a market share of over 45.04% in 2024, driven by rapid industrialization and urbanization. Several East Asia nations, including China, India, Japan among others, have been rapidly expanding their respective wastewater treatment, chemical processing, and food processing sectors, which have been in turn driving the growth of odor control systems, for example the deodorizing equipment & systems, chemicals & consumables & consumables among others, in the regional market. This is supported by strict environmental regulations and a growing concern for air quality, which further drives the market in the region.

North America is projected to be the fastest-growing region in the odor control system market. Sustained Demand growth is mainly driven by stringent environmental regulations by agencies like the EPA, which require industries to implement efficient odor Management systems. Furthermore, the adoption of advanced technologies including Internet of Things (IoT) based smell monitoring systems, is improving the efficiency of odor controlling solutions, fueling the growth of the regional market over the coming years.

