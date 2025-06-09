Westland Insurance acquires British Columbia-based Dave Dale Insurance Agencies Ltd.

Surrey, BC/Territories of the Coast Salish (Kwantlen, Katzie, Semiahmoo, Tsawwassen First Nations), June 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westland Insurance, one of Canada’s largest insurance brokerages, today announced that it has acquired Dave Dale Insurance Agencies Ltd., effective June 1. This strategic acquisition is a part of Westland’s ongoing expansion across Canada, reinforcing the organization’s commitment to providing insurance solutions that meet the diverse needs of clients within their communities.

Dave Dale Insurance, a trusted provider of quality insurance services, proudly celebrates over 50 years of dedicated service to the Grand Forks community. The team of professional advisors provides a wide range of insurance services - including risk management solutions for automobile, residential, small business, and travel insurance - while also serving as the community’s driver licensing centre.

“We’re very pleased to welcome Dave Dale Insurance to the Westland team and growth story,” says Jamie Lyons, Westland’s President & CEO. “As we expand our network of insurers across Canada, we’re always looking to partner with organizations that have an excellent track-record of serving their communities. Dave Dale Insurance has not only provided personalized insurance solutions to the Great Forks community since 1967 but has also invested in impact with their support of local organizations. Their outlook strongly aligns with Westland’s commitment to being an authentic and invested community member and we’re very excited to have them on board.”

Westland continues to invest in and grow its business in Canada, both organically and through strategic acquisitions.

- 30 -

About Westland Insurance Group

Westland Insurance Group is one of the largest and fastest-growing independent insurance brokers in Canada. Trading over $4 billion of premium, Westland continues to expand coast to coast. Westland's brokers provide expertise and advisory-based services across commercial, personal, employee benefits, farm, and specialty insurance segments. The company’s mission is to protect individuals, businesses, and communities across Canada with trusted advice and tailored insurance solutions. As a Canadian-based company, Westland is proud to support local communities, Canadian jobs, and a strong economy. For more information, please visit westlandinsurance.ca.