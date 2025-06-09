Egypt Prepaid Card and Digital Wallet Intelligence Report 2025: Market to Grow by 15.6% to Reach £4.36 Billion this Year - Future Growth Dynamics to 2029

Dublin, June 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Egypt Prepaid Card and Digital Wallet Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook - Q2 2025 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The prepaid card and digital wallet market in Egypt is expected to grow by 15.6% on annual basis to reach US$ 4.36 billion in 2025. The prepaid card and digital wallet market in the country has experienced robust growth during 2020-2024, achieving a CAGR of 17.7%. This upward trajectory is expected to continue, with the market forecast to grow at a CAGR of 13.2% during 2025-2029. By the end of 2029, the prepaid card and digital wallet market is projected to expand from its 2024 value of US$ 3.77 billion to approximately US$ 7.17 billion.





This expansion is driven by the rising adoption of digital payments and the integration of prepaid cards into various consumer and corporate applications. Initiatives aimed at enhancing financial inclusion and reducing reliance on cash transactions further support the market's growth. Prepaid cards' convenience and flexibility make them a popular choice for everyday purchases and online shopping.



Egypt's prepaid card market is expanding rapidly, driven by government initiatives, increased digital payment adoption, and growing corporate usage. Integrating prepaid cards with digital wallets and mobile payment platforms has further reinforced this trend, enabling more seamless and secure financial transactions. Additionally, the rise of the Meeza national payment system has facilitated financial inclusion, particularly among unbanked populations, contributing to broader market penetration.

Looking ahead, prepaid cards will continue to play a central role in Egypt's transition toward a more cashless economy. Financial institutions and fintech companies are expected to introduce more tailored prepaid solutions, while regulatory support will further accelerate market growth. Businesses that invest in digital innovation and strategic partnerships will be well-positioned to capitalize on the increasing demand for flexible and secure payment solutions in Egypt's evolving financial landscape.

Key Players and Market Share

Prominent financial institutions such as Banque Misr and fintech companies like PayMint have established a significant presence in Egypt's prepaid card sector. Banque Misr has been actively expanding its digital payment solutions. At the same time, PayMint, in collaboration with Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank - Egypt, has introduced Meeza prepaid cards to cater to evolving consumer preferences.

In recent years, new entrants have introduced innovative products to cater to evolving consumer preferences. For instance, fintech firms are collaborating with banks to offer digital payroll solutions using prepaid cards to enhance financial inclusion among unbanked populations.

Rapid Expansion of the Prepaid Card Market

The Egyptian government's initiatives to promote financial inclusion and reduce cash dependency have significantly contributed to this growth. The introduction of the Meeza national payment system exemplifies efforts to integrate unbanked populations into the formal financial sector.

The prepaid card market is expected to continue its robust expansion, driven by ongoing governmental support and increasing consumer acceptance of cashless transactions. Financial institutions will likely develop more tailored prepaid solutions for diverse consumer needs.

Integration with Digital Wallets and Mobile Payments

Prepaid card integration with digital wallets and mobile payment platforms is becoming more prevalent in Egypt, providing consumers with a seamless and efficient way to conduct transactions. This trend is driven by the increasing shift toward cashless payments, with prepaid cards now being linked to widely used platforms such as Vodafone Cash, Orange Money, and FawryPay. The ability to load, store, and use prepaid cards through mobile applications is enhancing convenience and accessibility for both banked and unbanked consumers.

The rapid adoption of smartphones and expanded internet penetration have significantly influenced this trend as more Egyptians seek digital-first financial solutions. Mobile wallets offer enhanced security and ease of use, allowing consumers to make payments, transfer funds, and manage finances in real-time. Government initiatives aimed at promoting digital financial inclusion and reducing dependence on cash transactions further support this shift.

Over the next two to four years, the integration of prepaid cards with mobile wallets is expected to deepen, providing users with more versatile payment options. Advances in digital infrastructure, biometric authentication, and real-time transaction tracking will further enhance security and usability. As fintech companies and financial institutions innovate, prepaid cards will play an increasingly significant role in Egypt's growing digital payment ecosystem.

Corporate Adoption of Prepaid Solutions

Egyptian businesses are increasingly integrating prepaid cards into their financial operations for employee compensation, expense management, and customer incentive programs. These cards provide a flexible alternative to cash-based transactions, enabling companies to distribute salaries, bonuses, and travel allowances efficiently. The shift toward prepaid solutions is particularly beneficial for businesses looking to enhance financial control and reduce administrative burdens associated with traditional reimbursement methods.

The growing demand for efficient financial management tools has accelerated the adoption of prepaid cards across various corporate sectors. Companies leverage these cards to streamline expense tracking, improve budget management, and enhance security by reducing cash handling. Additionally, prepaid cards offer customizable spending controls, allowing employers to set limits and monitor transactions in real-time, ensuring compliance with financial policies.

Over the next two to four years, corporate adoption of prepaid cards in Egypt is expected to increase as businesses seek cost-effective and secure financial solutions. The increasing collaboration between fintech companies and financial institutions will lead to more tailored prepaid solutions catering to specific corporate needs. As digital payment infrastructure advances, prepaid cards will be crucial in modernizing business transactions and improving overall financial efficiency.

Recent Launches and Partnerships

Strategic collaborations have been pivotal in shaping Egypt's prepaid card market. For example, in January 2025, Egyptian fintech PayMint partnered with Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank - Egypt to launch Meeza prepaid cards, aiming to enhance their digital offerings and expand market reach.

Additionally, the market has consolidated through mergers and acquisitions as companies seek to strengthen their positions and broaden their product portfolios. For instance, Egypt's MNT-Halan acquired Turkey's largest non-bank micro-leasing company, Tam Finans, to develop its factoring business in Egypt and expand consumer credit in Turkey.

Anticipated Market Evolution (Next 2-4 Years)

The competitive intensity in Egypt's prepaid card market is anticipated to increase, driven by technological advancements and evolving consumer preferences. Established players are expected to enhance their digital offerings, while new entrants may introduce innovative solutions such as cryptocurrency-based prepaid cards.

Strategic partnerships and acquisitions are likely to continue as companies seek to expand their market share and diversify their product portfolios. Additionally, regulatory developments to increase transparency and reduce transaction costs may influence market dynamics, encouraging more competition and innovation.

Regulatory Changes

Furthermore, the CBE has initiated the registration of payment service providers (PSPs) to bring them under its regulatory purview, aiming to enhance the security and reliability of digital transactions. This move addresses criticisms of Egypt's outdated digital payment infrastructure and is expected to foster competition and innovation in a market currently dominated by the largest banks.

Prepaid Card Market Analysis

Metrics Assessed: The study examines the prepaid card market through various lenses, including transaction value, transaction volume, average transaction value, load value, and the total number of cards in circulation.

Card Types: A distinction is made between open-loop and closed-loop prepaid cards, providing insights into their respective market shares and growth trajectories.

Usage Categories: The report segments the prepaid card market into various categories such as general-purpose cards, business and administrative expense cards, travel forex cards, and meal cards.

Business Segmentation: Further segmentation is provided based on business size and type, including small-scale businesses, mid-tier businesses, enterprise-level businesses, government entities, and retail consumers.

Sector-Specific Applications: The analysis extends to specific sectors utilizing prepaid cards, including transit and toll payments, healthcare and wellness services, social security and other government benefit programs, fuel purchases, utilities, and more.

Digital Wallet Market Insights

Key Segments: The digital wallet market is dissected across five primary spending categories: retail shopping, travel, entertainment and gaming, dining establishments, and recharge and bill payments.

Performance Metrics: For each segment, the report evaluates transaction value, transaction volume, and average transaction value, offering a granular view of consumer spending behaviors.

Retail Spend Breakdown: An in-depth analysis is provided for retail spending via digital wallets, covering categories such as food and grocery, health and beauty products, apparel and footwear, books, music and video, consumer electronics, pharmacy and wellness, gas stations, restaurants and bars, toys, kids and baby products, services, and other miscellaneous categories.

Virtual Prepaid Card Market Segmentation

Categories Analyzed: The virtual prepaid card market is segmented into key categories, including general-purpose cards, gift cards, entertainment and gaming cards, teen and campus cards, business and administrative expense cards, payroll cards, meal cards, travel forex cards, transit and toll cards, social security and other government benefit program cards, fuel cards, utilities, and other miscellaneous categories.

Performance Evaluation: For each category, the report assesses transaction value, providing insights into the adoption and usage patterns of virtual prepaid cards across different consumer segments.

Consumer Usage Trends

Age Groups: Identifying usage patterns across different age demographics.

Income Levels: Analyzing how income brackets influence prepaid card adoption and usage.

Gender: Examining differences in usage trends between genders.

