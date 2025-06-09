CareSource announces John Koehn as Massachusetts market president following its recent affiliation with Commonwealth Care Alliance

DAYTON, Ohio and BOSTON, June 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareSource, a nationally recognized nonprofit managed care organization, announced the appointment of John Koehn as the Massachusetts market president, effective today. This announcement follows CareSource's recent affiliation with Commonwealth Care Alliance (CCA), a nonprofit organization committed to providing innovative health plans and care delivery programs for individuals with significant health needs.

Koehn brings extensive and proven health care experience in integrated Long-Term Services and Supports (LTSS) to his role at CCA. His prior experience includes serving as market president for AmeriHealth Caritas’s LTSS program in Pennsylvania, where, under his leadership, the organization saw its first profitable year which enabled reinvestments in members and communities. Additionally, as health plan president at Amerigroup New Jersey, Koehn implemented strategies that helped the organization achieve the highest quality scores in the state. Most recently, he served as senior vice president of external affairs at InnovAge, where he led government relations efforts at both state and federal levels.

"John's health care and leadership expertise are exactly what we need to ensure residents of Massachusetts with complex health needs continue to have access to person-centered, high-quality health care," said Erhardt Preitauer, CEO of CareSource. "His commitment to operational excellence and the member and caregiver experience will help to ensure CCA’s long-term sustainability and strong commitment to our members, patients and the Commonwealth.”

CareSource, through its affiliation with CCA, serves nearly 50,000 Massachusetts residents, many of whom face significant health challenges and social barriers. The organization also provides specialized primary care and innovative clinical programs, including a respite care unit for individuals experiencing acute behavioral health crises.

In his new role, Koehn will work closely with CareSource leadership and the executive team of CCA to ensure a seamless integration of services and operations to bolster the services and supports available to individuals with complex health needs in Massachusetts.



"Joining CareSource at this pivotal time is an honor," said Koehn. "I look forward to working alongside our talented CCA team to strengthen partnerships and ensure that everyone in Massachusetts has access to coordinated care that can genuinely enhance their quality of life.”

Koehn holds a Master of Arts degree in History from the University of Michigan and a Bachelor of Arts degree in History from the University of Connecticut. He will be based in Massachusetts as he steps into his new role.

About CareSource

CareSource is a nonprofit, nationally recognized managed care organization with over two million members. CareSource administers one of the largest Medicaid managed care plans in the U.S. The organization offers health insurance, including Medicaid, Health Insurance Marketplace and Medicare products. As a mission-driven organization, CareSource is transforming health care with innovative programs that address the social determinants of health, prevention and access to care.

For more information, visit us at www.caresource.com, or follow us on X, formerly known as Twitter, LinkedIn or Facebook.

About Commonwealth Care Alliance

Commonwealth Care Alliance® (CCA) is a mission-driven healthcare services organization that offers innovative health plans and care delivery programs designed for individuals with the most significant needs. Through our flagship Senior Care Options (SCO) and One Care plans in Massachusetts, CCA delivers comprehensive, integrated, and person-centered care by coordinating the services of local staff, provider partners, and community-based organizations to meet the unique needs of each individual we serve.

