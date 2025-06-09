Isobutyric Acid Market to Reach USD 356.84 million by 2032 | SNS Insider

Austin, June 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Isobutyric Acid Market Size was valued at USD 197.35 million in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 356.84 million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 7.69% over the forecast period of 2025-2032.

Expansion of Green Chemistry and Health-Focused Manufacturing Drives the Multifaceted Growth of the Global Isobutyric Acid Industry

The Isobutyric Acid market is growing steadily due to its wide use in pharmaceuticals, food flavorings, and chemical intermediates like vitamins and plasticizers. Regulatory backing from the U.S. FDA and the USDA’s push for renewable chemicals are boosting confidence. Companies such as BASF and Eastman Chemical are expanding capacities to meet demand. Rising interest in natural ingredients and advances in synthetic production are improving quality and affordability. Biotechnology investments are further driving innovation, ensuring sustained growth across various industrial sectors.





The U.S. Isobutyric Acid Market had the largest market share of 77% in 2024, with a market size of USD 51.63 million.

The U.S. Isobutyric Acid market is growing steadily, driven by pharmaceutical industry expansion and consumer preference for health-focused ingredients. FDA’s encouragement of bio-based chemicals and companies like DuPont introducing bio-derived Isobutyric Acid derivatives support this growth, bolstered by rising healthcare product innovations.

Key Players:

Eastman Chemical Company

OQ Chemicals GmbH

Dow Inc.

Evonik Industries AG

AFYREN

Jiangsu Dynamic Chemical Co., Ltd.

Tokyo Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.

Weifang Qiyi Chemical Co., Ltd.

Shanghai Aladdin Biochemical Technology Co., Ltd.

Hubei Jusheng Technology Co., Ltd.

Isobutyric Acid Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 197.35 million Market Size by 2032 USD 356.84 million CAGR CAGR of 7.69% From 2025 to 2032 Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2032 Historical Data 2021-2023 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Drivers • Expansion of Bio-Based Production Facilities Enhances Isobutyric Acid Market Growth.

• Rising Demand for Pharmaceutical-Grade Isobutyric Acid Fuels Market Expansion.

By Type, Synthetic Isobutyric Acid Dominated the Isobutyric Acid Market in 2024 with a 68.5% Market Share.

This dominance is due to its cost-efficiency, high purity, and consistent quality, meeting industry standards for pharmaceuticals and chemicals. Its scalable production suits large-volume applications like plasticizers and solvents. Eastman Chemical’s Tennessee facility saw a 12% output rise in 2023 to meet growing demand. While renewable Isobutyric Acid is gaining interest, it currently trails due to higher costs and limited scalability. However, investments in bio-fermentation technologies indicate promising future growth for the renewable segment.

By End-use, the Pharmaceutical Application dominated the Isobutyric Acid Market in 2024 with a 31.6% Market Share.

The dominance is due to Isobutyric Acid’s vital role in drug synthesis, including beta-blockers and vitamin E derivatives. FDA approvals and increased R&D have expanded its use, with companies like Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson relying heavily on it. Growing global demand for advanced therapies and personalized medicine drives further growth. While food & flavor and animal feed sectors contribute, they remain secondary due to more specialized applications, reinforcing pharmaceuticals as the primary driver of market dominance.

North America dominated the Isobutyric Acid Market in 2024, Holding a 34.2% Market Share.

North America leads the Isobutyric Acid market due to its advanced pharmaceutical and chemical industries, strong R&D investments, and strict regulatory standards. U.S. companies like BASF and Eastman Chemical have expanded production to meet rising demand. Government initiatives supporting bio-based chemicals have boosted renewable Isobutyric Acid development. Additionally, top research institutions and biotech firms drive innovation, strengthening the region’s leadership in product development and global supply, and securing its position as the leading contributor to the global Isobutyric Acid market.

Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region in the Isobutyric Acid Market in 2024, holding the Highest CAGR of 9.37%.

Asia Pacific’s growth in the Isobutyric Acid market is driven by rapid industrialization, expanding pharmaceutical production, and increasing consumer awareness. China and India are investing heavily in chemical infrastructure, backed by green chemistry incentives. Rising demand from the food flavoring and personal care sectors further boosts the market. Chinese firms have introduced Isobutyric Acid-infused flavorings, widely used in beverages. Collaborations between Asian manufacturers and Western tech providers are enhancing product quality and efficiency, accelerating regional market expansion.





