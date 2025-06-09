Cloud Gaming Market Outlook to 2029 with Microsoft Xbox Cloud Gaming Dominating the $35 Billion Market by Ruling More Than Half of the Market Share

Dublin, June 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cloud Gaming Market Outlook to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



In 2023, the Global Cloud Gaming Market was valued at USD 3.8 Bn and is forecasted to reach a market size of USD 35 Bn driven by enhancing 5G connectivity, increasing adoption of cloud gaming among consumers, the emergence of Cloud Gaming, and focus on game streaming and social features.



The market is highly consolidated with Microsoft Xbox Cloud Gaming dominating the market by ruling more than half of the market share. Other key players in the market include Nvidia GeForce Now, Sony PlayStation Cloud, and Amazon Luna.



In 2021, Microsoft introduced a Clarity Boost feature for Windows users, improving the visual quality of streamed content. The service's performance is contingent on internet speed, with recommendations for optimal experiences set at 9 Mbps download speeds and latency below 60 ms.



Global Cloud Gaming Current Market Analysis



APAC as dominant region: The Asia Pacific region is dominating the global cloud gaming market owing to the presence of countries like China, Japan, and South Korea, driven by a large and growing gaming population, advanced infrastructure and technology, and high internet penetration and technological adoption. In 2023, the global number of gaming players reached 3.38 billion, APAC region accounts for more than half of all players worldwide.



North America as emerging region: North America is the second largest market for cloud gaming globally driven by its popularity of gaming, increasing penetration of high-speed internet, partnerships and collaborations, and advancements in technology. In 2023, the internet penetration rate in the United States was 93.79%. This figure indicates that out of a population of about 331.9 million, around 311.3 million individuals were internet users.



China as the dominant country: China is the leading country in the Asia-Pacific cloud gaming market ruling more than half of the market share followed by Japan, and South Korea. The market in China is driven by government support and investment, high penetration of mobile devices, and strong technology infrastructure. In 2023, nearly 99.9% of internet users in China accessed the web via mobile phones. By 2023, the number of mobile internet users in China had reached 1.09 billion.



Global Cloud Gaming Market Segmentation



By Consumer Type: The global cloud gaming market segmentation by consumer type includes enthusiasts and casual gamers. In 2023, casual gamers dominated the market due to their demand for high-quality experiences, such as high-resolution graphics and low latency. They are more likely to invest in premium cloud gaming services and are attracted to exclusive content and advanced features.



by Technology: The global cloud gaming market segmentation by technology is classified into video streaming and virtual machines/file streaming. In 2023, video streaming was the dominant technology in the market due to its ability to deliver real-time gaming experiences across various devices, including smartphones, tablets, and smart TVs. Its popularity is driven by advancements in streaming technology that improve performance and reduce latency.



Global Cloud Gaming Market Growth Drivers:

Increasing Adoption of Cloud Gaming Among Consumers: Consumers are increasingly adopting and experimenting with cloud gaming services, lured by the capabilities provided by this new technology. By 2029, the number of cloud gaming consumers is anticipated to reach 501.1 Mn users globally. The growth in cloud gaming is attributed to factors such as the proliferation of high-speed internet, the convenience of accessing games without the need for expensive hardware, and the ability to play on various devices



Emergence of Cloud Gaming: The emergence of Cloud Gaming is a significant driver for the growth of the cloud gaming market. By processing data closer to the end-users, Cloud Gaming helps reduce latency, a critical factor for an optimal cloud gaming experience. In 2015, Google Scholar indexed just 720 new papers on Cloud Gaming. By 2023, this number had surged to over 42,700. With the increasing demand for high-performance and low-latency gaming, the adoption of Cloud Gaming is expected to drive substantial growth in the cloud gaming market.



Increasing Price of Gaming Hardware: The increasing price of gaming hardware is a significant driver for the growth of the global cloud gaming market, as it offers a more cost-effective alternative for gamers. The average selling price (ASP) of gaming PCs increased by 14.3% in 2022, reaching USD 1,093, compared to USD 956 in 2021. The report attributes this price hike to factors such as higher component costs, supply chain disruptions, and increased demand for high-end gaming rigs.



Global Cloud Gaming Market Challenges:



Content Licensing and Availability: The limited game library and content availability on cloud gaming platforms compared to traditional gaming platforms can be a significant restraint for the growth of the global cloud gaming market. This lack of content variety stems from the fact that the availability of games on cloud gaming services is contingent upon licensing agreements with game developers and publishers. Exclusive licensing deals or a restricted selection of titles can deter gamers from adopting cloud gaming services due to the reduced appeal caused by the limited content offerings.



Lack of Economies of Scale: Currently, cloud gaming providers are focusing on improving scalability, as data processing and transmission requirements can be highly demanding. This is because there is almost a 1 to 1 relationship between the resources required to provide an appropriate cloud gaming service and the number of players subscribed to a service. Unless innovative content delivery software is developed, or data center capabilities substantially improve, cloud gaming companies will have to keep investing massive amounts of capital as userbases keep increasing.



Future Market Trends



Rise of Subscription Services: The cloud gaming market witnesses a surge in subscription services, exemplified by Xbox Game Pass exceeding 33 million subscribers by the end of 2023 and PlayStation Now surpassing 47 million subscribers in 2023. These platforms offer extensive game libraries for a monthly fee, indicating a shift towards subscription-based gaming models. This trend reflects consumer preference for cost-effective access to diverse gaming content, further driving the adoption of subscription services in the cloud gaming market.



Mobile Cloud Gaming and Demand for Cross-Platform Compatibility: The proliferation of smartphones and the rollout of 5G networks drive the surge in mobile cloud gaming, a significant trend in the global market. Users enjoy high-quality gaming without powerful hardware, leveraging cloud gaming platforms. Concurrently, cross-platform compatibility gains traction as providers ensure seamless integration across devices. This convergence enhances convenience and accessibility, allowing gamers to transition effortlessly between devices.



2.3 Global Plastics Market



