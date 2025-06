Nature’s Sunshine Renews Scholarship Fund with Eccles School of Business

LEHI, Utah, June 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (Nasdaq: NATR), a leading natural health and wellness company that manufactures high quality herbal and nutritional products, announced the renewal of its scholarship in partnership with the David Eccles School of Business at the University of Utah to support economically disadvantaged students in their education.

The company has pledged $200,000 over four years. This will provide full-ride scholarships for deserving students to help them complete their education. Nature’s Sunshine will partner with the Opportunity Scholars program, which provides scholarships to students who will be the first in their family to achieve a college degree.

“As a leader in health and wellness, we’re committed to helping people reach their potential,” said Terrence Moorehead, Nature’s Sunshine CEO. “Supporting individuals’ efforts to improve their lives through education, particularly within disadvantaged communities, was a natural outgrowth of that goal. We’re excited to extend our partnership with the University of Utah to help build a more inclusive community and empower others to make a positive difference through their own success and accomplishments.”





The Eccles School is an enthusiastic partner with Nature’s Sunshine and is excited to offer this scholarship to students. The Eccles School will manage the scholarship application and award process. Nature’s Sunshine scholars will have access to the Opportunity Scholars’ mentors, tutors, academic advising, networking opportunities and anytime access to program staff.

“As a first-generation college student myself, I understand first-hand the transformative power of higher education,” said Kurt Dirks, Dean of the David Eccles School of Business. “As we look forward to the next ascent of the Eccles School, we are committed to making high-quality, experiential learning opportunities accessible to as many students as possible, regardless of their background or circumstance. Continuing our partnership with Nature’s Sunshine will allow us to provide multiple scholarships to first-generation students, but the impact will certainly transform more than these individuals’ lives. Their families and communities will benefit from their education for years to come, as will the business world.”





The Nature’s Sunshine Scholarship is an aspect of the Impact Foundation, the company’s charitable organization. It grew out of the company’s efforts to foster real conversations on the needs of diverse individuals within our community following the dramatic social events of 2020. Moving beyond conversation, Nature’s Sunshine began looking at ways to be more active in supporting and promoting opportunities for disadvantaged individuals within our community.

First awarded in the 2021-2022 academic year, the Nature’s Sunshine Scholarship will continue to support the academic achievements of students who have applied for scholarships through the Eccles School of Business. As part of their pledge, Nature’s Sunshine and the Eccles School have committed funds for this scholarship through the 2027-2028 academic year.

About Nature’s Sunshine Products

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NATR), a leading natural health and wellness company, markets and distributes nutritional and personal care products in more than 40 countries. Nature’s Sunshine manufactures most of its products through its own state-of-the-art facilities to ensure its products continue to set the standard for the highest quality, safety and efficacy on the market today. Additional information about the Company can be obtained at its website, www.naturessunshine.com.

About the David Eccles School of Business

The Eccles School is synonymous with ‘doing.’ The Eccles experience provides a world-class business education with a unique, entrepreneurial focus on real-world scenarios where students put what they learn into practice long before graduation. Founded in 1917 and educating more than 6,000 students annually, the University of Utah David Eccles School of Business offers nine undergraduate majors, four MBAs, eight other graduate programs, a Ph.D. in seven areas and executive education curricula. The Eccles School is also home to 12 institutes, centers and initiatives that deliver academic research and support an ecosystem of entrepreneurship and innovation. For more information, visit Eccles.Utah.edu or call 801-581-7676.

