e360 Named Citrix’s 2024 North America Technical Partner of the Year

IRVINE, Calif., June 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- e360, an award-winning enterprise technology partner committed to providing solutions that empower the modern enterprise, is proud to announce that it has been recognized by Citrix®, a business unit of the Cloud Software Group, as its North America Technical Partner of the Year for 2024. This marks the ninth time in e360's partnership with Citrix that the company has received top honors in the Partner of the Year awards program.

“This recognition highlights the expertise and dedication of Al Solorzano, our Vice President of Digital Workplace, and his talented team. Their in-depth technical knowledge and innovative approach consistently set a high standard for excellence in the industry,” said Mike Strohl, CEO, e360. “We are also grateful to Citrix and our valued clients and partners for their continued collaboration and the trust they place in our team. Together, we are fostering technology relationships through innovation, exceptional people, and unique services.”

For more than 30 years, e360 has applied Citrix solutions, including digital workspace, app delivery, and security, as part of its advanced IT infrastructure portfolio. “This accolade recognizes our team's commitment to delivering exceptional digital workplace solutions that revolutionize how businesses leverage technology to succeed,” said Al Solorzano, Vice President, Digital Workplace, e360.

Rob Schaeffer, President and Chief Revenue Officer, e360, added, “We are proud to add this accolade to our achievements, and remain steadfast in our commitment to focusing on what matters most: creating strategic partnerships that drive meaningful outcomes for our clients. This award reinforces our commitment to providing specialized technology solutions that address the complex challenges facing global and national enterprises.”

“e360 plays an instrumental role in delivering outstanding customer experiences and driving success for our mutual customers,” said Ethan Fitzsimons, SVP of Partnerships and Commercial Sales. “We greatly value our partnerships and are proud to recognize those who have gone the extra mile in 2024 through our Partner of the Year Awards program.”

The e360 team holds more than 100 Citrix certifications. To learn more about e360’s Citrix offerings, visit: https://www.e360.com/partners/citrix.

About e360

e360 is an award-winning technology partner committed to providing solutions that empower the modern workforce and improve the human experience. For more than three decades, e360 has served as a trusted advisor to prominent healthcare, financial services, entertainment, education, and public sector organizations among many across the U.S., helping them meet their business goals through the delivery of critical technology, services, and solutions that support a thriving modern workforce and drive better business outcomes.

Among the many distinctions e360 holds are Premier Partner for Google Cloud in the Sell Engagement Model, Citrix Platinum Plus Partner, Cisco Gold Partner, Microsoft Solutions Partner with Specializations as part of the Microsoft AI Cloud Partner Program, VMware by Broadcom Principal Partner, HPE Platinum Partner, NetApp Preferred Partner, Omnissa Partner, AWS Advanced, and Azure Managed Account Gold.

The e360 corporate headquarters is in Irvine, Calif., with its public sector division located in Sacramento, Calif. e360 also has regional offices in Concord, Calif., San Diego, Calif., and Phoenix, Ariz. For more information, visit www.e360.com or call 1-877-368-4797 (877-ENTISYS).

