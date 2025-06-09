Saudi Arabia Fats & Oils Market Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2020-2024 & 2025-2030: Processed Foods Drive Growth Amid Rising Disposable Incomes

Dublin, June 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia Fats & Oils Market by Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2020-2030F" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Saudi Arabia Fats & Oils Market was valued at USD 5.67 Million in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 8.23 Million by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 6.41%

Market growth is being propelled by increasing demand for processed and convenience foods, combined with a shift toward healthier dietary preferences. Rising disposable incomes are encouraging consumers to invest in premium cooking oils and fats, with a noticeable trend toward options perceived as healthier, such as olive and sunflower oils. The expanding food service industry - including hotels, restaurants, and catering - is further fueling consumption. Additionally, growing health awareness and global dietary influences are driving product innovation, diversification, and the introduction of new edible oil and fat offerings tailored to evolving consumer needs.

Rapid Population Growth & Urbanization:

Population growth and urbanization are key drivers contributing to the expansion of Saudi Arabia's fats and oils market. As of 2023, the country's population stood at approximately 33.26 million and is projected to grow by 43% to reach 47.69 million by 2050, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

This demographic surge is accelerating the consumption of convenience and ready-to-eat foods, which rely heavily on edible oils. Urban living patterns typically favor processed meals and dining out, increasing demand for fats and oils across both retail and food service channels. As cities expand and dietary habits continue to shift, demand for efficient and diverse edible oil solutions is expected to rise steadily.

Supply Chain Vulnerabilities: Saudi Arabia's fats and oils market faces notable supply chain challenges due to its dependence on imported edible oil raw materials, such as palm, soybean, and sunflower oils. Limited domestic oilseed production heightens exposure to global supply disruptions caused by geopolitical instability, environmental events, trade barriers, and shipping delays. These factors lead to volatility in pricing and product availability.

The COVID-19 pandemic highlighted the fragility of these supply chains, contributing to temporary shortages and elevated costs. While local refining capacity is being developed, it remains insufficient to offset reliance on imports. A stable, diversified supply chain will be critical to ensure consistent access and pricing for fats and oils in the Saudi market.

Emphasis on Sustainable and Organic Products

A significant trend reshaping Saudi Arabia's fats and oils market is the rising demand for sustainable and organic products. Consumers are increasingly drawn to natural, ethically sourced oils like cold-pressed olive, avocado, and sunflower oil.

This shift is driven by a growing awareness of the health benefits of minimally processed products and a desire for transparency in production methods. Local and international manufacturers are responding with innovations in premium, infused, and organic oil offerings. Companies such as Savola Foods and Azzayt Oils Group are actively incorporating sustainability into their operations. Aligned with the goals of Vision 2030, which promotes environmental stewardship and economic diversification, this trend is positioning the Saudi market for long-term, health-conscious growth.

