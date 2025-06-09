Saudi Arabia Essential Oils Market Trends, Competition, Forecasts & Opportunities, 2020-2024 & 2025-2030 - Rising Demand for Natural & Organic Ingredients, Growth of the Spa and Wellness Industry

Dublin, June 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia Essential Oils Market by Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2020-2030F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Saudi Arabia Essential Oils Market was valued at USD 115.67 Million in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 198.24 Million by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 9.39%

Market growth is being driven by increasing consumer preference for natural and organic products, with essential oils gaining widespread application across personal care, cosmetics, wellness, and aromatherapy. The expansion of the spa and wellness industry, rising health awareness, and greater incorporation of essential oils in pharmaceutical and food sectors are further supporting market demand.

Essential oils are increasingly utilized as natural flavoring agents in food and beverages, aligning with the shift toward clean-label ingredients. Moreover, the growing presence of e-commerce platforms is improving accessibility and product variety for consumers across the Kingdom, enhancing market penetration and sustaining growth.



Key Market Drivers

Growth of the Spa and Wellness Industry



The expanding spa and wellness sector in Saudi Arabia is a major driver of essential oils demand. According to the Global Wellness Institute (GWI), Saudi Arabia ranks as the second-largest wellness market in the MENA region, with a wellness economy valued at USD 19.8 billion. The increasing number of wellness centers and spas offering aromatherapy and massage services has significantly boosted the use of essential oils. Rising disposable incomes and heightened interest in holistic well-being are contributing to this trend.

Additionally, government efforts under Vision 2030 to promote tourism and diversify the economy are spurring growth in the wellness industry. The widespread integration of essential oils into spa treatments supports both the wellness trend and the market's overall expansion by catering to health-conscious consumers seeking natural solutions.



Key Market Challenges

High Price Sensitivity



One of the primary challenges in the Saudi Arabia essential oils market is high price sensitivity among consumers. Despite rising demand, the high production costs - driven by complex extraction processes and dependency on imports - make essential oils relatively expensive. Premium oils remain out of reach for many consumers, particularly those in lower- and middle-income segments.

Additionally, the availability of lower-cost synthetic alternatives may lead price-sensitive customers to opt for less expensive but non-natural products. This dynamic limits broader market penetration and poses challenges for brands attempting to balance quality with affordability. Addressing this issue will require solutions such as cost-effective production methods and more accessible packaging options to appeal to a wider audience.



Key Market Trends

Rising Demand for Natural & Organic Ingredients



A significant trend in the Saudi Arabia essential oils market is the rising preference for natural and organic ingredients. As of 2021, the country's organic product market was valued at USD 54.2 million, reflecting growing consumer interest in clean-label and plant-based options. With approximately 68% of consumers globally seeking skincare products made from natural ingredients, this trend is mirrored in Saudi Arabia's demand patterns.

Essential oils derived from botanicals like lavender, chamomile, rosehip, and tea tree are increasingly integrated into skincare, haircare, and cosmetic products due to their multifunctional properties. These include therapeutic, antimicrobial, and aromatic benefits. This trend is expected to continue, driven by consumer awareness and preferences for safe, eco-friendly formulations.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 82 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $115.67 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $198.24 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.3% Regions Covered Saudi Arabia

