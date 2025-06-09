National Advertising Division Finds Certain Microsoft Copilot Claims Supported; Recommends Others be Modified or Discontinued

New York, NY, June 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As part of its routine marketplace monitoring program, BBB National Programs’ National Advertising Division found that Microsoft Corporation supported certain express functionality claims for Microsoft 365 Copilot but recommended that certain productivity claims and certain claims related to Business Chat be modified or discontinued.

The National Advertising Division (NAD) reviewed express and implied claims made by Microsoft on its website for its Microsoft 365 Copilot AI-powered digital assistant product. Launched for its enterprise customers in November 2023, the Copilot name is used across all Microsoft 365 suite applications, including Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams, and Business Chat.

Generating, Summarizing, and Rewriting from Files

NAD examined several claims made throughout Microsoft’s website about Copilot’s capabilities to generate, summarize, and rewrite from files, including its capacity to “synthesize and summarize large amounts of data,” to brainstorm and draft content in Business Chat, and to draft outlines for PowerPoint presentations.

In the context in which these claims are made, NAD determined that these claims convey the message that Copilot works seamlessly with all user files and can generate content, rewrite documents, generate summaries, or create PowerPoint presentations from a user’s files with no material limitations on file type, size, length, or the number of files to which a user can refer and link.

NAD found that Microsoft provided reasonable support for the express claims about how Copilot can summarize and draft new content sufficient to demonstrate that they are substantiated. Although limitations on Copilot’s functionality were not disclosed directly in the claims, NAD determined the limitations did not impact how consumers use Copilot.

Use Across Apps and Business Chat

NAD reviewed Microsoft’s claims that Copilot can assist users with “[g]et[ting] up to speed in less time” by “working seamlessly across all your data” and that Business Chat “helps you ground your prompts in work and web data in the flow of work.”

NAD determined that one message reasonably conveyed by the use of the terms “seamlessly” and “in the flow of work” was that actions across apps are uninterrupted or continuous, with less manual steps required.

NAD examined whether consumers understood the differences in functionality, specifically as it relates to Business Chat. NAD concluded, based on the context of the claims and universal use of the product description as “Copilot,” that consumers would not necessarily understand the differences.

Microsoft provided evidence demonstrating that Copilot helps users “get up to speed in less time,” “carry out specific goals and tasks” in Word and other apps, and “ground… prompts in work and web data.” However, Business Chat cannot generate a document in other applications as manual steps are required for Business Chat to produce the same results as Copilot in a specific Microsoft 365 app.

NAD recommended that Microsoft modify its advertising to clearly and conspicuously disclose any material limitations related to how Business Chat assists users.

Productivity and ROI

NAD reviewed Microsoft’s claims about Copilot’s productivity and ROI benefits, including that “67%, 70%, and 75% of users say they are more productive” after 6, 10, and over 10 weeks based on the Copilot Usage in the Workplace Study showing perceived productivity gains over time.

NAD found that although the study demonstrates a perception of productivity, it does not provide a good fit for the objective claim at issue. As a result, NAD recommended the claim be discontinued or modified to disclose the basis for the claim.

During the inquiry, Microsoft informed NAD that in the ordinary course of business it had permanently discontinued certain productivity claims. Therefore, NAD did not review the claims on their merits and will treat the discontinued claims, for compliance purposes, as though NAD recommended they be discontinued.

In its advertiser’s statement, Microsoft stated that “although we disagree with NAD’s conclusions” about certain elements of the decision, Microsoft “appreciates the opportunity to participate in this proceeding and will follow NAD’s recommendations for clarifying its claims.”

