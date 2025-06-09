"Earn USDT every day without doing anything" Revealing how Areamining cloud mining can easily achieve passive income!

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, June 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the cryptocurrency market continues to evolve, cloud mining platform Area Mining is set to launch a new service aimed at providing users with a more convenient crypto asset mining experience. Utilizing advanced cloud computing technology and a vast global network of data centers, the platform allows users to easily participate in mining mainstream digital assets such as Bitcoin and Ethereum, without the need to purchase or maintain cumbersome hardware equipment or possess specialized technical skills.





Area Mining representative stated, "Our goal is to make it easy for everyone to enter the crypto world and achieve financial freedom. We handle the complex technical operations, so users can focus on enjoying the other good things in life." This initiative aims to lower the barrier to entry, allowing more ordinary investors and novice users to join the cryptocurrency ecosystem worry-free and embark on their passive income journey.

Step 1: Quick registration

Visit the Area Mining official website, register to get $300 free trial money and the generated income can be withdrawn.

Step 2: Select a plan

Browse a variety of cloud mining plans and choose the most suitable investment plan according to your budget and goals.

Basic Plan: Invest $100, Total Profit $103

Short-Term Plan: Invest $500, Total Profit $530

Short-Term Plan: Invest $1000, Total Profit $1161

Classic Plan: Invest $5,000, Total Profit $5,250

Classic Plan: Invest $10,000, Total Profit $17,800

Super Plan: Invest $50,000, Total Profit $72,500

Step 3: Confirm investment and mine automatically

Choose the amount, and the system will automatically allocate the optimal computing power after confirmation, and start mining immediately, without hardware or technical experience!

Step 4: Daily income is credited

The income is automatically settled every day, and the income details can be checked at any time. After the contract expires, the principal will be returned in full, allowing you to enjoy passive income with peace of mind!

Area Mining is the first to achieve 100% green energy drive and is committed to creating a sustainable cloud mining ecosystem. The platform uses AI to intelligently allocate global computing power to ensure mining efficiency while minimizing carbon footprint. You can get automatically settled income every day without investing in equipment or electricity. Choose Area Mining to make your passive income go hand in hand with environmental protection.

Register now to get $300 trial bonus and 24/7 online customer service support

Visit Area Mining official website: https://areamining.com

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or trading recommendations. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involve risks and the possibility of losing funds. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.