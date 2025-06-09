ACPAS - Powers Device Financing for Flagship U.S. Tech Brand in South African Retail Network

DALLAS and JOHANNESBURG, South Africa, June 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UPAY Inc. (OTCQB: UPYY), a U.S.-based fintech innovator, announced that its South African subsidiary, ACPAS, has entered into a new Service Level Agreement (SLA) with one of the country’s premier retail finance providers—responsible for enabling consumer credit on behalf of a retail group that exclusively sells products from one of the world’s most iconic US technology brands.

The group has already deployed the ACPAS solution at an initial retail location, where sales are beginning to ramp up. A broader rollout across its national footprint is planned in the coming months.

The agreement enables ACPAS to deploy its advanced Loan Management Software (LMS) and integrated payment technologies to support financing for smartphones, laptops, tablets, and related accessories—sold through a nationwide network of over 30 premium retail stores and a leading online platform.

Enabling Smarter Credit for High-Demand Technology Purchases

The retail group—recognized as the go-to destination for some of the world's most iconic technology products—has established itself as a market leader in premium consumer experiences. The new fintech integration will power:

Seamless credit origination and paperless onboarding

Real-time account servicing and loan management

Scalable backend support for payments and customer queries



“This collaboration demonstrates how ACPAS enables leading retailers to offer compliant, intelligent, and accessible credit to their customers,” said Jaco Fölscher, CEO of ACPAS. “Our technology will enhance the customer finance journey across both in-store and online channels.”

Strengthening Compliance and Risk Controls

UPAY’s AML-focused subsidiary, AML GO, will enhance the solution by providing automated anti-money laundering (AML) checks and integrated tools to support compliance with local regulatory frameworks. This ensures the finance journey remains secure, auditable, and compliant—meeting both consumer and institutional expectations.

A Digital-First, Consumer-Centric Finance Strategy

The SLA also includes:

Continuous performance monitoring and optimization

Built-in tools for compliance and risk oversight

Adherence to fintech best practices in data privacy and credit governance



Together, UPAY and its subsidiaries are redefining what responsible credit delivery looks like in tech-driven retail, helping partners expand access to premium technology through smarter finance options.

About UPAY Inc.

UPAY Inc. is a U.S.-listed fintech holding company focused on delivering intelligent financial platforms and compliance technologies across emerging and established markets. Its solutions span automation, payments, credit, and regulatory innovation.

www.upaytechnology.com

About ACPAS

ACPAS, a subsidiary of UPAY Inc., is a leading provider of Loan Management Software in South Africa. Its platform powers digital lending, risk-based decision making, and payment orchestration for a broad range of financial institutions and credit providers.

www.acpas.co.za

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" as defined under applicable securities laws. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements because of new information, future events, or other circumstances. No information in this publication should be interpreted as any indication whatsoever of the Company’s future revenues, results of operations, or stock price.

For media inquiries, please contact: info@upaytechnology.com