DNMiner Unveils 2025 Cloud Mining Upgrade, Extends Support to XRP and DOGE with $100 Welcome Bonus

LOS ANGELES, June 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In response to growing interest in alternative cryptocurrencies and passive income tools, DNMiner has launched an upgraded lineup of cloud mining contracts tailored for 2025. This update brings native support for XRP and DOGE—two of the fastest-moving tokens of the year—paired with an automated mining platform that requires no hardware, downloads, or technical experience.





As part of its expansion, DNMiner is offering $100 in free mining credit to new users, aiming to lower the barrier of entry for retail investors looking to participate in crypto mining without complexity.

“We’re seeing a shift in how people want to engage with crypto,” a DNMiner representative stated. “Our mission is to simplify mining while maximizing access, flexibility, and environmental responsibility.”

A New Era of Crypto Mining: Simple, Fast, and Profitable

Unlike traditional mining that demands expensive rigs and high energy consumption, DNMiner operates on a cloud-based infrastructure. Users only need to register, choose a contract, and begin earning within minutes. The service operates in full alignment with sustainability protocols.

The platform offers multiple short-term contracts, ranging from 1 to 5 days, with daily returns between 3.0% and 4.8%.

DNMiner 2025 Contract Options

Term Price (USD) Daily Reward Total Return Daily Return Rate 1 Day $350 $10.50 $360.50 3.0% 2 Days $12,000 $576.00 $13,152.00 4.8% 3 Days $500 $16.00 $548.00 3.2% 4 Days $1,000 $35.00 $1,140.00 3.5% 5 Days $3,000 $114.00 $3,570.00 3.8%

Features That Set DNMiner Apart

Zero Hardware Requirements – 100% cloud-based; no setup or downloads

– 100% cloud-based; no setup or downloads $100 Welcome Bonus – New users get instant mining credit to start earning

– New users get instant mining credit to start earning Multi-Crypto Support – Mine with XRP, DOGE, BTC, ETH, USDT, USDC, LTC, and

– Mine with XRP, DOGE, BTC, ETH, USDT, USDC, LTC, and Eco-Friendly Mining – Powered by green energy sources to reduce carbon

– Powered by green energy sources to reduce carbon Real-Time Earnings – Track daily profits with a live

Quick Start, Verified Returns

Registration is quick and secure at www.dnminer.com. With round-the-clock customer support, users can get assistance anytime during the onboarding process.

About DNMiner

Founded to make crypto mining universally accessible, DNMiner provides an intuitive, compliant, and green mining experience. The platform enables anyone to start earning crypto income without hardware, risk, or tech know-how. DNMiner continues to innovate in 2025 with its latest lineup of altcoin mining plans and user-focused upgrades.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or trading recommendations. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involve risks and the possibility of losing funds. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.