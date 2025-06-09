Aqua Leisure and Paralympian Jamal Hill Announce Strategic Partnership to Support Youth Swim Education and Water Safety Awareness

STOUGHTON, Mass., June 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aqua, a leader in innovative aquatic products and experiences, is proud to announce a partnership with Paralympic Swimming Medalist and CEO of Swim Up Hill, Jamal Hill. This partnership, which launched last week, brings together Aqua Leisure and Hill’s Swim Up Hill Foundation to advance equitable access to swim education and water safety resources in communities across the country.

Through this collaboration, Aqua Leisure will donate swim accessories—designed to support skill development and build confidence in the water—to the Swim Up Hill Foundation. These products will be distributed across five Swim Up Hill community events and activations across the country throughout the length of the campaign. The first event, benefiting Charlie’s P.L.A.C.E. in Kalamazoo, Michigan, took place earlier this month.

As part of the partnership, Hill will serve as an official brand ambassador for Aqua Leisure, highlighting the company’s products through social media content and community engagement. The campaign will include social media posts from Hill’s @SwimUpHill Instagram account between May and August, showcasing Aqua gear in action.

“Our partnership with Jamal Hill is about more than product—it’s about purpose,” said Carmen Evola, CEO of Helio Outdoors, Aqua’s parent company. “Jamal’s dedication to swim equity and water safety perfectly aligns with Aqua’s mission to make the water a joyful, accessible, and safe place for all. We’re proud to support his work and amplify the incredible community impact of the Swim Up Hill Foundation.”

In addition to the direct product support and social media collaboration, Aqua Leisure will be able to utilize campaign content and Jamal Hill’s likeness across its owned digital channels, including social media, website, email marketing, and paid social promotion. This agreement underscores Aqua’s ongoing commitment to inspiring families and communities to build confidence in the water—starting with the tools, experiences, and role models they need to succeed.

“Every child deserves the opportunity to be safe and confident in the water,” said Jamal Hill, founder of the Swim Up Hill Foundation & Foundation. “Partnering with Aqua allows us to expand our reach and deepen our community impact—providing high-quality swim gear to kids who need it most, and sharing our message through content that inspires action. I’m excited for what we’ll achieve together.”

For more information about Aqua, visit www.aqualeisure.com . To learn more about the Swim Up Hill Foundation, visit www.swimuphill.org . For video of Jamal’s visit to Charlie’s P.L.A.C.E. you can visit here .

About Helio Outdoors

Founded in 1970, Helio Outdoors is a leading marketer and manufacturer of consumer goods products serving the outdoor recreation category under owned brands Aqua®, Airhead®, Inyo Pools™, Pureline™ and Yukon Charlies®. Privately held and headquartered in Stoughton, Mass., with regional offices in Denver and Orlando, Helio Outdoors stands on pillars of quality, accessibility, and adventure, to provide quality products for athletes, water lovers, adventure seekers, children learning to swim, and everyone looking to enjoy the outdoors. For more information, visit HelioOutdoors.com.

Headquartered in Stoughton, MA, Aqua has been a trusted name in water play for over 50 years. Part of the Helio Outdoors family of brands, Aqua includes swim gear to pool floats to cutting-edge aquatic toys like Swimbuddy. Aqua designs products that inspire confidence, imagination, and lifelong enjoyment in the water.

About Jamal Hill and Swim Up Hill Foundation

Jamal Hill is a Paralympic medalist, Team USA swimmer, and founder of the Swim Up Hill Foundation. Dedicated to eliminating the national swim education gap, the foundation empowers youth through accessible swim training and water safety programs in underserved communities across the U.S.

