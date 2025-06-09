RockED and NCM Associates Launch Strategic Partnership to Elevate Automotive Dealership Training

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. and KANSAS CITY, Mo., June 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RockED, the premiere people development platform for the automotive industry, has announced a groundbreaking partnership with NCM Associates, the leader in 20 Groups, consulting, coaching, training, and data reporting for the automotive industry and many other industries. This partnership will bring the RockED platform to automotive dealerships nationwide, equipping them with training content intended to close productivity gaps and drive greater efficiency at the dealership level.

The automotive industry is constantly changing due to advancements in electric vehicles, the incorporation of AI, changing consumer expectations, and a heightened focus on cybersecurity and data protection. NCM and RockED recognize the growing demand for alternative training formats. This partnership will offer the automotive industry a gamified, microlearning platform proven to drive performance through the following:

Content consumption: RockED offers bite-sized, focused lessons that are easy to consume, retain, and apply—delivering real-time knowledge at the moment of need and in the flow of work. The platform encourages daily engagement to maintain a “streak” of learning and builds skills on a daily basis to create a habit of learning.

Content quality: To stay relevant, RockED has partnered with thought leaders in the industry to deliver high-end, video-based content delivered in a familiar social media-like format to optimize usage. This format puts every dealership employee in front of the most relevant content delivered by the most respected leaders in the automotive space.

Data-driven content delivery: The data and analytics engine built into the RockED platform provides real-time data around the consumption of training content — topics, modules, and assessments — which can be used to strategize around knowledge gaps to determine when, how much, and what type of support is needed. What’s more, is that this targeted content can be delivered down to the individual user with personalized learning journeys that prove to drive performance gains.



By partnering with NCM Associates, RockED is poised to significantly enhance the training experience for thousands of dealerships across the country.

“We are excited to partner with RockED to deliver innovative learning solutions that align with the dynamic needs of the automotive industry,” said Paul Faletti, President and CEO of NCM Associates. “By combining our expertise in dealership performance with RockED’s microlearning technology, we can help our clients adapt faster, train smarter, and achieve sustainable success.”

With decades of expertise in helping dealers improve performance and profitability, NCM Associates deeply understands the unique challenges dealers face. Together, the two companies will meet those challenges with an innovative approach to learning that is:

Highly accessible: Employees can access training anytime, anywhere, on any mobile device, making learning more convenient and consistent.

Relevant and timely: Content will be tailored to current industry trends, ensuring dealership teams receive up-to-date insights on everything from technician retention to EV adoption. In addition, NCM convenes dealership leaders throughout the year; now, each in-person meeting will be supplemented with training delivered through RockED to fortify the meeting outcomes.

Performance-driven: The partnership will leverage NCM Associates' data-driven performance metrics to track progress and ROI, ensuring dealerships see measurable results.



Over time, NCM Associates plans to explore opportunities to integrate RockED into its existing training programs and consulting services across areas like fixed operations, sales, finance, and leadership. The goal is to thoughtfully integrate RockED’s innovation into the proven consulting and performance models NCM has delivered for decades.

“Dealerships that want to win in 2025 and beyond need to embrace new approaches to training and people development,” said Matthias Stoever, CEO of RockED. “Our partnership with NCM Associates represents a game-changing opportunity for dealers to leverage microlearning as a competitive advantage. Together, we’re setting a new standard for how dealership teams learn and grow.”

About RockED

RockED is the premier people development platform for the automotive industry supporting the entire employee lifecycle from pre-hire and onboarding to upskilling and career transitions. With microlearning content, gamified delivery, and real-time feedback, RockED is educating the automotive workforce and solving the industry’s greatest business challenges.

About NCM Associates

NCM Associates is a trusted leader in 20 Groups, consulting, coaching, training, and data reporting for the automotive industry and many other industries. With over 75 years of experience, NCM helps dealers achieve peak performance through peer collaboration, expert guidance, and proven best practices.