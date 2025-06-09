Civitas Resources, Inc. Sued for Securities Law Violations - Contact The Gross Law Firm Before July 1, 2025 to Discuss Your Rights – CIVI

NEW YORK, June 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice to shareholders of Civitas Resources, Inc. (NYSE: CIVI).

Shareholders who purchased shares of CIVI during the class period listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible lead plaintiff appointment. Appointment as lead plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

CONTACT US HERE:

https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/civitas-resources-loss-submission-form/?id=151936&from=3

CLASS PERIOD: February 27, 2024 to February 24, 2025

ALLEGATIONS: (i) Civitas was highly likely to significantly reduce its oil production in 2025 as a result of, inter alia, declines following the production peak at the DJ Basin in the fourth quarter of 2024 and a low TIL count at the end of 2024; (ii) increasing its oil production would require the Company to acquire additional acreage and development locations, thereby incurring significant debt and causing the Company to sell corporate assets to offset its acquisition costs; (iii) the Company’s financial condition would require it to implement disruptive cost reduction measures including a significant workforce reduction; (iv) accordingly, Civitas’s business and/or financial prospects, as well as its operational capabilities, were overstated; and (v) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

DEADLINE: July 1, 2025 Shareholders should not delay in registering for this class action. Register your information here: https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/civitas-resources-loss-submission-form/?id=151936&from=3

NEXT STEPS FOR SHAREHOLDERS: Once you register as a shareholder who purchased shares of CIVI during the timeframe listed above, you will be enrolled in a portfolio monitoring software to provide you with status updates throughout the lifecycle of the case. The deadline to seek to be a lead plaintiff is July 1, 2025. There is no cost or obligation to you to participate in this case.

WHY GROSS LAW FIRM? The Gross Law Firm is a nationally recognized class action law firm, and our mission is to protect the rights of all investors who have suffered as a result of deceit, fraud, and illegal business practices. The Gross Law Firm is committed to ensuring that companies adhere to responsible business practices and engage in good corporate citizenship. The firm seeks recovery on behalf of investors who incurred losses when false and/or misleading statements or the omission of material information by a company lead to artificial inflation of the company's stock. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

The Gross Law Firm

15 West 38th Street, 12th floor

New York, NY, 10018

Email: dg@securitiesclasslaw.com

Phone: (646) 453-8903

