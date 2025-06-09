CavMac Marks 20 Years of Leadership in Public Sector Actuarial Consulting

ATLANTA and OMAHA, Neb., June 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CavMac, a leading public sector actuarial and benefits consulting firm in the U.S., proudly marked its 20th anniversary on June 7, 2025, celebrating two decades of dedicated service, steady growth, and innovation. Founded in 2005, CavMac has evolved from its Georgia roots into one of the nation’s most respected firms exclusively serving state and local governments.

With headquarters in the Atlanta metro area, an additional office in the Omaha metro area, and credentialed actuarial professionals located across the U.S., CavMac has built a strong national presence grounded in local expertise. The firm’s growth has been defined by a commitment to technical excellence, client-focused service, and long-term relationships.

Since its inception, CavMac has exclusively focused on actuarial and benefits consulting for Pension Funds and Healthcare Plans in the public sector. Many of its senior consultants came from large national firms that lacked a focus on public service, bringing with them a shared vision to create a firm fully dedicated to meeting the unique needs of governmental clients.

“At CavMac, we’re proud to have built a firm that remains true to its founding mission—to serve public sector clients with the depth of experience, insight, and dedication they deserve,” said Ed Koebel, Chief Executive Officer and Consulting Actuary. “Reaching 20 years is a testament to the strength of our team and the trust placed in us by our clients. We’re excited for what the next 20 years will bring.”

Founded by Tom Cavanaugh and Ed Macdonald, CavMac has remained committed to making actuarial consulting accessible, technically sound, and grounded in public service. From day one, CavMac’s mission has been to offer state and local governments the experience and dedication they deserve when retaining actuarial consulting services for their employee pension and benefit plans. That mission continues to guide the firm today.

CavMac’s five leading Principals are active contributors to several national organizations, including NASRA, NCTR, IFEBP, NCPERS, NIRS, and the Public Sector Healthcare Roundtable. Their engagement helps inform national dialogue on retirement and healthcare issues and ensures the firm remains closely aligned with the evolving priorities of its clients.

As CavMac looks ahead, it remains focused on empowering benefit plans through forward-thinking strategies, customized guidance, and a collaborative approach to long-term sustainability.

