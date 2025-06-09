PensionBee Survey Reveals Nearly Half of Americans Have Less Than One Year of Retirement Savings

NEW YORK, June 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nearly one in three Americans (30%) couldn't survive more than six months on their retirement savings if they had to stop working tomorrow, while 42% have less than one year of savings total, according to new data from PensionBee’s Q2 Happy Retirement Report. Just one in ten Americans believes they can live off their savings for 10 years or more.

These findings reveal more than a retirement problem—they expose a survival crisis hiding in plain sight. With traditional pensions declining and Social Security facing potential cuts, Americans across all generations are more dependent on personal savings than ever before. Yet most are lacking basic financial resilience.

“Low saving levels among older workers are particularly troubling,” said Romi Savova, CEO of PensionBee. “In an economy where companies are cutting costs and older workers often face the longest unemployment periods, inadequate savings isn't just about retirement, it's about basic survival. Too many people are one layoff away from being forced into a retirement they can't afford. With AI poised to reshape entire industries, this financial vulnerability becomes an existential threat for millions of American families."

The Actions Behind the Numbers

But here's what separates financial confidence from financial fantasy: specific, measurable actions. The survey reveals that confidence isn't built on hope—it's built on behavior.

Among respondents who feel "very positive" about retirement, 61% have structured retirement plans, half with professional guidance, and 25% have consolidated multiple accounts.

In stark contrast, just 9% of Americans who feel "very negative" about retirement have any structured retirement planning in place. Americans who felt “very negative” about their retirement were also twice as likely (41%) to have delayed saving until age 30, compared to just 20% of those who reported a “very positive” outlook.

The data reveals the specific actions that separate confident savers from worried ones: starting early, maximizing employer benefits, consolidating old retirement accounts, and, when it makes sense, working with financial advisors. These aren’t just nice-to-haves—they’re the foundation of financial security in an uncertain economy.

Retirement Preparedness Across Generations

Gen Z: Building Financial Foundation Despite Early Challenges

At 43%, Gen Z reports the second-highest retirement optimism, yet their behavior suggests financial vulnerability. Nearly one in five (19%) have already taken hardship withdrawals from retirement accounts—a concerning trend for a generation just starting their careers.

However, they're also the most proactive: 25% plan to seek financial advice this year, and 29% are embracing online planning tools. Their challenge isn't awareness—it's building financial resilience while navigating an increasingly expensive economy.

Millennials: Navigating Multiple Financial Priorities

Millennials show clear signs of economic pressure from competing priorities. They report the lowest retirement confidence (41%) and are most likely to be managing student debt, aging parents, and childcare. Nearly one in four (22%) cash out their 401(k)s when changing jobs, compared to just 14% of Baby Boomers.

Having entered the job market during the Great Recession, many developed financial habits that prioritize immediate needs over long-term wealth building. At 29%, they're most likely to delay starting retirement savings, missing crucial years of compound growth.

Gen X: Managing Time Constraints and Competing Demands

Gen X faces significant time pressure: 36% have less than one year of savings with fewer than 10 years until retirement age. Supporting both aging parents and college-bound children, they're working to build adequate retirement funds within a compressed timeframe. Further, only 23% consistently contribute enough to receive full employer matching funds, representing missed opportunities that could meaningfully improve their retirement outlook.

Baby Boomers: Confident Outlook with Limited Savings

Baby Boomers report the highest optimism (51%), though this confidence may not fully align with current retirement trends showing later retirement ages and continued reliance on part-time work. Despite being around retirement age, nearly half (49%) of Baby Boomers reported having five years or less of savings. This generation's optimism reflects a different economic era—one with pensions, affordable healthcare, and more predictable career paths.

What Comes Next

Despite these challenges, the survey reveals reason for optimism: half of Americans plan to increase contributions this year, suggesting growing awareness of the problem.

41% of Americans reported a positive retirement outlook in Q2—down over 10% from Q1's survey . This declining confidence seems to reflect not only the market volatility but perhaps a growing awareness that individual effort alone cannot solve a systemic problem.

"The widespread lack of retirement preparedness we're seeing isn't something workers can solve alone," added Savova. "Employers have a critical role beyond just offering a 401(k). When workers are cashing out accounts during job changes and missing employer matches, that's a clear signal that current benefit structures aren't working. We need to reform our system and take active steps: automatic enrollment, better education, and support systems that help departing employees preserve their savings rather than lose them.”

About PensionBee

PensionBee is a leading online retirement provider, helping people easily consolidate, manage, and grow their retirement savings. The company manages approximately $8 billion in assets and serves over 275,000 customers globally, with a focus on simplicity, transparency, and accessibility.

Survey Methodology*

Participation Details: The survey data was gathered and sent out by Attest between May 9, 2025 and May 13, 2025 to a total of 1,000 Americans across the 18 - 100 age groups.

Voluntary Participation: Participation in the survey was voluntary. Respondents were free to decline participation or skip any questions they chose not to answer.

Your investment can go down as well as up.

This survey is provided solely for informational and educational purposes and should not be relied upon as sole decision-making tools. Nothing presented here constitutes tax, legal, financial or investment advice. This information does not take into account the specific financial, legal or tax situation, objectives, risk tolerance, or investment needs of any individual investor. All information provided is based on publicly available data and research at the time of posting. This information, and any associated customer testimonial or third party endorsement, does not constitute an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell any securities or investments. Your investment is at risk. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

Media Contact:

Adela McVicar

SR PR Manager

Adela.mcvicar@pensionbee.com

PensionBee Inc. is registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission as an investment adviser. We do not provide in-person advice. PensionBee Inc (Delaware Registration Number SR20241105406) is located on 85 Broad Street, New York, New York, 10004.