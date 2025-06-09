From Discarded to Remembered – STRATUM Opens at The Charoen AArt

Bangkok, Thailand, June 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Charoen AArt, in collaboration with Artsy, proudly presents STRATUM, a solo exhibition by Ukrainian artist Illya Skubak. This marks his first solo exhibition in Bangkok and will open on 15 June 2025 at the gallery on Charoen Krung Road in the Bang Kho Laem district of Bangkok.





Illya Skubak, Untitled, 2025. Mixed media sculpture with tyres, mannequin limbs, mirror, bow, and arrows. From the exhibition STRATUM at The Charoen AArt, Bangkok.

STRATUM is an exploration of the emotional, physical, and cultural strata of contemporary life through ordinary objects that are often left unnoticed. Skubak collects materials from his surroundings in Bangkok, including tyres, helmets, mannequins, bamboo, and metal scraps. He assembles them into sculptural works that speak to transformation, presence, and memory hidden within the everyday.

Each piece avoids fixed explanation and leaves space for viewers to form their own interpretations “I don’t offer answers,” says Skubak. “The work only begins to live when someone connects with it in their own way.”

Born in 1999 in Okhtyrka, Ukraine, Skubak began his artistic journey as a teenager. He works with materials shaped by use and time, creating artworks that reflect place and change. Now based in Bangkok, he continues to create from what surrounds him, using objects that carry quiet stories and traces of life.

The exhibition also features pieces from STONE – Artifacts of the Future Past, a series of hand-engraved volcanic stones. Each stone includes an engraved image, a short poetic reflection, and a unique NFT. “Stone is the first blockchain,” Skubak writes. “It preserves without revision.” These works create a conversation between permanence and impermanence, linking memory, material, and technology.

“STRATUM shows how art can give meaning to the everyday,” says Bryce Watanasoponwong, founder of The Charoen AArt. “It invites us to pause, look more closely, and discover beauty in what we often overlook.”

EXHIBITION DETAILS

Venue: The Charoen AArt, Charoen Krung Road, Bangkok, Thailand

Opening Reception: 15.06.2025

Duration: 15.06 - 17.08.2025

More info: http://qr.charoenaart.com/STRATUM-Exhibition

About the Artist: Illya Skubak (b. 1999, Ukraine) is a self-taught artist whose work spans sculpture, assemblage, and installation. His practice reflects the urgency of survival and the poetry of broken things. Previously exhibited in Dresden, Tbilisi, Lviv, and Vienna, Skubak now lives in Bangkok, where he continues to explore the tension between collapse and creation.

About Artsy: The world’s largest online platform for discovering and collecting art. By partnering with leading galleries, museums, and art fairs, Artsy offers worldwide access to a wide range of artists and artworks. Artsy supports artists, collectors, and the global art community with personalised tools and insights.





Illya Skubak, photographed at his workshop in Bangkok during preparations for his solo exhibition STRATUM, 2025.

About The Charoen AArt



The Charoen AArt is an artist-run gallery located at the end of Charoen Krung Road in Bangkok. Once a family home, it has been transformed into a space where traditional and contemporary art meet. Guided by values of authenticity, creativity, openness, and inclusivity, the gallery connects artists, collectors, and communities through meaningful work. Its partnership with Artsy helps extend these connections to a global audience.

Press inquiries

The Charoen AArt

https://the.charoenaart.com

BRYCE Watanasoponwong

info@charoenaart.com

+66878235010

2250/16 Charoenkrung Road Bangkhorlame Bangkok 10120 Thailand



