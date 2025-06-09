JYSigma Business Consultancy and Asia Vision Capital Announce Strategic Partnership for Landmark Shariah-Compliant Property Investment in Johor Bahru

Johor Bahru, June 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JYSigma Business Consultancy (JBC), a fast-growing strategic advisory firm based in Singapore and Malaysia, has signed a landmark partnership agreement with Asia Vision Capital Sdn. Bhd (AVC), a licensed venture capital management corporation registered and regulated by the Securities Commission of Malaysia. The collaboration officially launches JBC’s participation in a Shariah-compliant private equity fund anchored by the Quayside JBCC mixed-use development in Johor Bahru.

Signing ceremony of the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) at the BHP office in Johor Bahru, Malaysia. From left to right in the picture are Liz Meng (Assistant Sales Manager, BHP), Kelly Chong (Sales Manager, BHP), Edward Chin (Assistant Vice President, Asia Vision Capital - AVC), Ian Khor (Chief Investment Officer, Asia Vision Capital - AVC), Jack Yang (Director, JYSigma Business Consultancy - JBC), Jeremy Ng (Senior Manager, JBC), Serene Tong (Senior Manager, JBC), and Erannee Goh (Senior Manager, JBC).

Located within the Johor Bahru City Centre and adjacent to the Johor-Singapore Causeway, the Quayside JBCC project is a RM600 million integrated development that will include serviced residences, curated retail outlets, a rooftop dining concept, and globally branded hotels including Oakwood and Hyatt Place. The development is set to benefit from a series of economic catalysts including the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone (JS-SEZ) and the highly anticipated Rapid Transit System (RTS) link slated to open in 2026.

Architectural Rendering of Quayside JBCC Upon Completion

Quayside JBCC has earned multiple accolades, including Best Branded Residential Development (Asia), Best Mixed-Use Development (Malaysia) and Best Designed Development (Malaysia) at the PropertyGuru Asia Awards Malaysia in participation with iProperty 2024. In addition, It received honors during the ASEAN Property Developer Awards as well as the StarProperty Awards 2024.

The fund is structured as a closed-end Shariah-compliant private equity vehicle, offering eligible investors a professionally managed and asset-backed entry into Malaysia’s rapidly growing real estate sector. The fund is lodged with the Securities Commission Malaysia and complies with Islamic investment principles, ensuring ethical deployment of capital in line with market demand for halal investment products and its Shariah advisor is Tawafuq Consultancy.

“This partnership reflects our commitment to offering investors better ways to access high-quality real estate in Malaysia whether through conventional or Shariah-compliant structures. With strong fundamentals, a prime asset in Johor, and the right partners, we’re building investment platforms made for long-term value,” said Ian Khor, Chief Investment Officer, Asia Vision Capital Sdn. Bhd.

AVC will serve as investment manager and regulatory lead. Backed by Bangsar Heights Pavilion (BHP)—a multiple award-winning Malaysian developer with over 30 years of track record and more than RM5 billion in gross development value (GDV)—AVC brings institutional credibility, development excellence, and extensive networks in property, finance, and compliance. The Quayside JBCC project is one of several in BHP’s pipeline aimed at redefining branded hospitality and lifestyle real estate in Malaysia.

Initial signing held at Asia Vision Capital’s headquarters in Kuala Lumpur. Pictured from left to right: Ian Khor, Chief Investment Officer of AVC; Edward Chin, Assistant Vice President at AVC; and Jack Yang, Director of JYSigma Business Consultancy.

“We’re proud to partner with Asia Vision Capital Sdn. Bhd on this milestone initiative,” said Jack Yang, Regional Director of JYSigma Business Consultancy. “This partnership signals our entry into high-impact, Shariah-compliant real estate investments—allowing us to play a key role in the region’s next wave of smart capital deployment and city-centre transformation

JYSigma Business Consultancy (JBC) recently launched its Johor Bahru office to support this collaboration and deepen its presence in Malaysia. With a focus on business growth strategy, private capital advisory, and regional partnerships, JBC continues to serve as a bridge between Southeast Asian SMEs, developers, and cross-border investors looking for strategic exposure to resilient asset classes.

Together, AVC, BHP, and JBC bring a powerful blend of regulatory strength, development experience, and commercial insight—positioning Quayside JBCC as a new benchmark in ethical, asset-backed investment within the region.

For media inquiries or partnership discussions, visit www.gojbc.com or contact contact@media.gojbc.com.

About JYSigma business Consultancy

Founded in Singapore in 2023, JYSigma Business Consultancy (JBC) has quickly emerged as a trusted advisory partner for businesses seeking sustainable growth, market expansion, and operational excellence. With established operations across Singapore, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Thailand, and Dubai, JBC delivers tailored, high-impact consultancy services focused on strategic planning, SME empowerment, sales acceleration, and project structuring. By combining deep market insight with execution-driven support, JBC enables startups, SMEs, and growth-stage companies to scale with precision and confidence. Its founder-led approach ensures clients benefit from both strategic vision and hands-on expertise in navigating complex business challenges across Asia’s dynamic markets.

Media Contact:

JYSigma Business Consultancy Pte. Ltd.

Singapore (Headquarters): Level 11, Marina Bay Financial Centre Tower 1

8 Marina Blvd, Singapore 018981

Malaysia: Suite 25.03A, Level 25 Johor Bahru City, Square Office Tower 106-108, Jalan Wong Ah Fook, Ibrahim International Business District, 80888 – Launching June 1, 2025

Website: www.gojbc.com

Media Contact: contact@media.gojbc.com| +65 6050 8562

Contacts for Media Inquiries:

Melorie Coronel (Ms)

Business Development & PR

melorie@media.gojbc.com

+65 8962 4518

About Asia Vision Capital

Asia Vision Capital is a licensed Venture Capital Company registered and regulated by the Securities Commission Malaysia dedicated to unlocking growth opportunities across Asia’s dynamic markets. With a focus on strategic investments, our firm combines deep regional expertise with a global outlook, empowering businesses and investors to achieve sustainable success. Guided by a commitment to integrity, transparency, and long-term value, Asia Vision Capital provides tailored financial solutions that drive impactful growth, fostering trust and partnerships that last. We are more than just an investment firm; we are a trusted partner in navigating Asia’s economic landscape, delivering visionary insights and empowering our clients to thrive in a rapidly evolving environment.

Contacts for Media Inquiries:

Zuhair Zarudin (Mr)

PR Manager

ROOTS PR

zuhair@rootsasia.com

+6017 398 0387

Valerie Lanjuran (Ms)

PR Consultant

ROOTS PR

valerie@rootsasia.com

+6011 2170 1330

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.youtube.com/embed/l0HGAzrNMiY