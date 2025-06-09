ARIID Home & Furniture Named One of the Pacific Northwest’s Top Luxury Furnishing Companies

Kirkland, WA, June 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARIID Home & Furniture has been recognized as one of the top furnishing companies in the Pacific Northwest, bringing elevated, design-driven pieces and a concierge-level experience to homeowners across the region. Known for its curated selections and turnkey furnishing services, ARIID Home continues to expand its footprint with a uniquely integrated approach to luxury interiors.





ARIID Home and Furniture – Designer-Curated Furniture & White-Glove Service

This announcement follows ARIID Home’s inclusion in the City Lifestyle’s Best of Kirkland list, where it was named the Best Design Firm 2024. The firm’s growing reputation reflects not only its high-end product line but also its mission to make designer furniture more accessible and personal for modern homeowners.

“I created ARIID Home to remove the friction from furnishing and bring back the joy of creating a space that truly reflects who you are,” said Ariana Adireh Anderson, founder of ARIID Home & Furniture. “To be recognized alongside some of the region’s most respected design firms is incredibly meaningful, showing us that we are making a real difference for the clients we serve.”

ARIID Home’s Unique Market Position

The recent recognition places ARIID Home at the forefront of a shifting home design landscape in the Pacific Northwest. With demand for cohesive, high-touch furnishing solutions growing across both urban and secondary markets, ARIID Home aims to help set new expectations for what a luxury furniture experience should offer, balancing curated designs, service coordination, and reliable delivery.

As part of the award-winning ARIID Group, which includes Ariana Designs and Interiors and ARIID Build, ARIID Home holds a unique position as the only locally-based provider capable of overseeing the entire home transformation process. This integrated structure allows the group to respond more effectively to regional design needs, particularly in fast-growing cities. From concept to construction, ARIID’s coordinated team model allows clients to design, build, and furnish their space under one trusted umbrella.

Meeting Recognition with Regional Expansion

ARIID Home services major metropolitan areas including Seattle, Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, Mercer Island, Redmond Medina, Cle Elum, and Portland. This wide footprint enables ARIID Home to offer big-picture support while maintaining the personalized feel of a boutique studio.

The following are key contributors to ARIID Home’s growing recognition in the region:

A curated online showroom of ready-to-ship designer furniture, décor, lighting, and wallpaper

Custom furniture options with guided sourcing and design consultations

Complimentary 30-minute phone or video consultations

Full-room or whole-home furnishing packages

White-glove delivery and installation coordinated by ARIID’s in-house logistics team

These offerings enable ARIID Home to bring a cohesive furnishing experience, curating pieces that reflect thoughtful design while managing every logistical detail from order to installation.





A styled interior by ARIID Home featuring custom furnishings, layered textures, and elevated finishes

Supporting the Region’s Evolving Housing Market

With the housing market continuing to grow in both urban cores and surrounding areas, homeowners are placing greater value on turnkey services that simplify the post-construction phase of residential projects.

ARIID Home’s integrated furnishing model responds directly to this demand. By combining design expertise, curated product sourcing, and white-glove installation under one roof, the company helps homeowners achieve fully finished living spaces more efficiently, delivering not just furniture but a seamless and elevated home transformation experience.

“We’re seeing a clear shift in what today’s homeowners expect,” added Anderson. “They want beauty, functionality, and convenience, and they want it delivered by a team they can trust. That’s exactly what our model is built to provide.”

Outlook Following the Recognition

Following the wider recognition of its market impact, ARIID Home plans to continue building on its regional leadership. Strategic investments are already underway to expand inventory, strengthen logistics coverage, and enhance consultation services for both residential homeowners and professional partners.

As ARIID Home scales, it remains focused on maintaining high-quality service standards and design integrity that led to its recognition, ensuring that new and existing clients receive the same level of attention, customization, and professional care across every stage of the furnishing process.

To view ARIID Home’s current collections or to request a design consultation, please visit https://ariidhome.com/.

About ARIID Home & Furniture

ARIID Home & Furniture is a Pacific Northwest-based luxury furnishing company offering curated furniture, lighting, wallpaper, and décor for design-conscious homeowners. Known for blending boutique-level personalization with regional delivery and installation, ARIID Home provides both ready-to-ship collections and custom-sourced pieces supported by complimentary design consultations. ARIID Home works with homeowners, builders, and design professionals to deliver furnishing solutions aligned with project needs, timelines, and spatial goals.

Socials: Pinterest, Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn