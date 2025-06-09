XRP News: Vaultro Finance Hits 10% Milestone as XRP Soars — $VLT Presale Gaining Massive Momentum

SINGAPORE, June 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The bullish wave sweeping across the XRP ecosystem just got stronger. With XRP holding above $2.50 and renewed institutional confidence surging following Ripple’s legal clarity and ETF progress, the momentum is now spilling over into ecosystem projects, and Vaultro Finance is leading the charge.





PARTICIPATE IN $VLT PRESALE NOW

Vaultro’s $VLT token has officially hit 10% of it’s softcap allocation, a clear signal of rising investor confidence in what many are calling “the S&P 500 of Crypto.”

Vaultro Finance is introducing the first fully decentralized index fund protocol on the XRP Ledger. It allows anyone to create or invest in on-chain portfolios that track specific categories like artificial intelligence tokens, stablecoins, decentralized finance projects, and tokenized real-world assets. It blends the structure of traditional investing with the speed, transparency, and permissionless nature of blockchain technology.

Why Early Investors Are Jumping In

The $VLT token is more than just a presale opportunity, it fuels the entire Vaultro ecosystem. Key utilities include:

Fund Creation Rights : Only $VLT holders can launch new index funds.



: Only holders can launch new index funds. Governance Participation : Token holders vote on vaultro platform upgrades.



: Token holders vote on vaultro platform upgrades. Staking Rewards : Lock tokens to earn passive protocol-generated yield.



: Lock tokens to earn passive protocol-generated yield. Reduced Fees: Enjoy lower minting, burning, and rebalancing costs.

PURCHASE $VLT TOKEN NOW

Another reason early backers are moving quickly is the confirmed listing premium. Vaultro has set the listing price of VLT thirty percent higher than the current presale rate. This means that presale participants are positioned for immediate value upside as soon as the token is listed on supported exchanges.

Presale Details:

Price: 1 XRP = 8 VLT



Listing Price: 1 XRP = 6.15 VLT



Hardcap: 80,000 XRP (10% already sold)



$VLT Presale Portal: https://sale.vaultro.finance



Vaultro is more than hype, it's infrastructure for the future of XRPL DeFi.

Don’t get priced out. The $VLT presale is heating up, and the next milestone is just around the corner.

For more details on Vaultro Finance and the $VLT presale visit;

Website

Join $VLT Presale

X fka Twitter

Telegram Community

Whitepaper

Blog Channel

Contact:

Lee Wang

Contact@vaultro.finance

Disclaimer: This is a paid post and is provided by Vaultro Finance. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice.Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector—including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining—complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed.Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility.Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2edc4862-9a23-4677-942b-a0237d47441b