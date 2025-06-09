Registration Is Now Open For Tribe Public’s CEO Presentation and Q&A Webinar Event "Is the Beaten Down Biotech Sector the Smartest Bet in Today's Volatile Market?"

Featuring Serina Therapeutics’ CEO - Wednesday, June 11, 2025

Entering year 5 of a biotech bear market, approximately 25% of the 700 – 800 publicly traded US biotech companies have negative enterprise values

Recognize the patterns that can lead to strong investment returns

Meet with Serina ’s CEO Steven A. Ledger

Register at Smartest-Bet.TribePublic.com

HUNTSVILLE, AL, June 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Serina Therapeutics, Inc. (“Serina”) (NYSE American: SER), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing its proprietary POZ Platform™ drug optimization technology, is pleased to announce that Serina’s CEO, Steven A. Ledger will present at Tribe Public’s Webinar Presentation and Q&A Event titled "Is the Beaten Down Biotech Sector the Smartest Bet in Today's Volatile Market?" The Event is scheduled to begin at 8:30 am pacific / 11:30 am eastern on Wednesday, June 11, 2025. To register to join the complimentary event, please visit the Tribe Public LLC at Smartest-Bet.TribePublic.com.









Once registered, participants may begin forwarding their questions for the CEO to Tribe Public at research@tribepublic.com or share their questions via the ZOOM chat feature during the event. Tribe Public’s Managing Member, John F. Heerdink, Jr., will host the event and relay all questions to management.

About Serina Therapeutics

Serina is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a pipeline of wholly owned drug product candidates to treat neurological diseases and other indications. Serina’s POZ Platform™ provides the potential to improve the integrated efficacy and safety profile of multiple modalities including small molecules, RNA-based therapeutics and antibody-based drug conjugates (ADCs). Serina is headquartered in Huntsville, Alabama on the campus of the HudsonAlpha Institute of Biotechnology. For more information, please visit https://serinatherapeutics.com .

About Tribe Public LLC

Tribe Public LLC, headquartered in San Francisco, California, is a distinguished organization that facilitates corporate sponsored global webinars and in-person meetings events across 36 premier venues throughout the United States. Tribe Public’s events are tailored to address topics of significant interest to its members, with a particular emphasis on providing direct access to management teams and leading experts from diverse sectors who seek to enhance awareness of their products, achievements, and strategic initiatives. The Tribe’s membership is composed primarily of Family Offices, Portfolio Managers, Registered Investment Advisors, Accredited Investors, Sell Side Analysts, and media professionals, all of whom benefit from exclusive opportunities for business development, community building, and informed dialogue in a collegial setting. Members are actively encouraged to shape the event agenda by submitting speaker and company preferences through Tribe Public’s complimentary “Wish List” process on its website, ensuring that the programming reflects the evolving interests of its sophisticated community. To learn more about Tribe Public’s offerings and to participate in upcoming events, visit their website at: http://www.tribepublic.com/

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. These statements are based on management’s current expectations, plans, beliefs or forecasts for the future, and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Any express or implied statements in this press release that are not statements of historical fact, including statements about the potential of Serina’s POZ polymer technology, are forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the uncertainties inherent in research and development, including the ability to meet anticipated clinical endpoints, commencement and/or completion dates for clinical trials, regulatory submission dates, regulatory approval dates and/or launch dates, as well as the possibility of unfavorable new clinical data and further analyses of existing clinical data; the risk that clinical trial data are subject to differing interpretations and assessments by regulatory authorities; whether regulatory authorities will be satisfied with the design of and results from our clinical studies; whether and when any applications may be filed for any drug or vaccine candidates in any jurisdictions; whether and when regulatory authorities may approve any potential applications that may be filed for any drug or vaccine candidates in any jurisdictions, which will depend on a myriad of factors, including making a determination as to whether the product’s benefits outweigh its known risks and determination of the product’s efficacy and, if approved, whether any such drug or vaccine candidates will be commercially successful; decisions by regulatory authorities impacting labeling, manufacturing processes, safety and/or other matters that could affect the availability or commercial potential of any drug or vaccine candidates; and competitive developments. These risks as well as other risks are more fully discussed in Serina’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, and Serina’s other periodic reports and documents filed from time to time with the SEC. The information contained in this release is as of the date hereof, and Serina assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements contained in this release as the result of new information or future events or developments. The information contained in this release is as of the date hereof, and Serina assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements contained in this release as the result of new information or future events or developments.

For inquiries, please contact:

Stefan Riley

sriley@serinatherapeutics.com

(256) 327-9630