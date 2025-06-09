Teekay Group Publishes 2024 Sustainability Report

HAMILTON, Bermuda, June 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teekay Corporation Ltd. (Teekay) (NYSE:TK) and Teekay Tankers Ltd. (Teekay Tankers) (NYSE:TNK) (collectively, the Teekay Group) today announced the publication of their 2024 Sustainability Report, which can be accessed on the Teekay Group’s website by clicking here.

About Teekay

Teekay is a leading provider of international crude oil marine transportation and marine services. Teekay provides these services through its controlling ownership interest in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE: TNK), a leading owner and operator of mid-sized crude tankers. Teekay Tankers manages and operates approximately 59 conventional tankers and other marine assets, including vessels operated for the Australian Government. With offices in eight countries and approximately 2,300 seagoing and shore-based employees, Teekay Tankers provides a comprehensive set of marine services to the world’s leading energy companies.

Teekay’s common shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TK”.

About Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers has a fleet of 36 double-hull tankers (including 20 Suezmax tankers and 16 Aframax / LR2 tankers), and also has four time chartered-in oil tankers. Teekay Tankers’ vessels are typically employed through a mix of spot tanker market trading and short- or medium-term fixed-rate time charter contracts. Teekay Tankers also owns a Very Large Crude Carrier (VLCC) through a 50 percent-owned joint venture. In addition, Teekay Tankers manages and operates vessels for the Australian Government and Australian energy companies as part of its marine services business and owns a ship-to-ship transfer business that performs full service lightering and lightering support operations in the U.S. Gulf and Caribbean. Teekay Tankers was formed in December 2007 by Teekay Corporation Ltd.

Teekay Tankers’ Class A common shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TNK.”

Forward Looking Statements

The statements in this press release that are not historical facts may be forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the outcome to be materially different. These risks and uncertainties include, among others, those discussed in the Teekay Group’s filings from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including in each of its Annual Reports on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024. Teekay and Teekay Tankers expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based.