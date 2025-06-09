Terra Metals Inc. and Lunda Resources Confirm 96.5% Copper Recovery and Solar-Powered Green Production at Kalaba Project

 | Source: Terra Metals Inc. Terra Metals Inc.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. and LUSAKA, Zambia, June 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Terra Metals Inc., in partnership with its Zambian subsidiary Lunda Resources Ltd., is proud to announce a major metallurgical breakthrough at the Kalaba Copper Project in Northwestern Zambia. Independent testing conducted by Dr. Yotamu Hara of YCS Sustainable Solutions Ltd. confirms flotation recoveries exceeding 96.5%, with concentrate grades of 26.91% Cu—a remarkable result for oxide-dominant ore.

Technical Highlights:

  • 96.52% cumulative copper recovery using flotation (see p. 30 of Hara Report), with sulphide concentrates at 26.91% Cu and oxide concentrates at 4.31% Cu.
  • Flotation made possible through advanced chemistry, particularly the use of CMC depressants to manage high talc content (up to 54%), previously considered a major processing barrier.
  • The ore’s upgrade potential allows for low-cost leaching via solvent extraction, positioning Kalaba among Africa’s lowest-cost green copper producers.
  • An NI 43-101-compliant resource estimate is expected to be released before the end of July 2025.

A Model for Green Critical Minerals:

  • Full environmental clearance has been granted by ZEMA (Zambia Environmental Management Agency).
  • A 5 MW solar energy facility has been completed and approved, with plans to expand to 100 MW—enabling carbon-neutral production of copper and cobalt.
  • Terra Metals and its partners will become Zambia’s first large-scale producers of green critical metals, powered almost entirely by solar energy.

Traditional & Community Support:

Terra Metals acknowledges the tremendous support of His Royal Highness Senior Chief Sailunga and Chief Ntambu of the Lunda people. Their leadership and collaboration have played a vital role in advancing the Kalaba Project with integrity and respect for local communities.

Regional Upside:

In addition to Kalaba, the company holds a large-scale exploration license through Central Africa Renewable Energy, covering a prospective copper-cobalt zone immediately south of Ivanhoe’s world-class Kamoa-Kakula Mine in the DRC Copperbelt.

Chairman’s Statement:

“This isn’t just a technical success—it’s a declaration that Zambia can lead in responsible, solar-powered production of the world’s most critical minerals. Kalaba is proof that innovation, sustainability, and community partnership can deliver real value.”
— Mumena Mushinge, Chairman, Terra Metals Inc. and Lunda Resources.

Next Milestones:

  • NI 43-101 Report expected before July 31, 2025
  • 240TPH concentrator commissioning in September 2025
  • Solar expansion to 100 MW
  • Phase 2 exploration and geophysics at DRC-bordering tenement

ABOUT TERRA METALS INC.

Terra Metals Inc. is a Delaware-based mineral development company focused on securing high-impact, ESG- compliant critical mineral assets across Africa for delivery to U.S. and allied markets.

MEDIA CONTACTS:
Terra Metals Inc.
Email: IR@terrametalsinc.com
Phone: +1 (980) 349-3883
Website: www.terrametalsinc.com

PHOTO-2025-06-09-14-10-22

Ongoing Construction of 240 TPH Flotation Plant at Kalaba Mine

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/aceb7522-0bc4-44b7-befb-dc98bdbd5160


Tags

metals & mining Mushinge Kalaba Mine Zambia

Related Links

Recommended Reading