CEA Industries Enters Canadian Vape Market with Completion of Fat Panda Acquisition

Louisville, Colorado, June 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CEA Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: CEAD, CEADW) (“CEA Industries” or the “Company”), today announced the completion of its acquisition of Fat Panda Ltd. (“Fat Panda”), Central Canada’s largest independent vape retailer and vertically integrated manufacturer. The acquisition accelerates CEA’s strategic diversification while establishing a scalable platform in one of the fastest-growing sectors of the regulated nicotine market.

Founded in 2013, Fat Panda operates 33 high-traffic retail locations across Manitoba, Ontario, and Saskatchewan, supported by a national e-commerce platform. The company’s vertically integrated model includes ISO-certified manufacturing facilities for its e-liquid production and direct supplier relationships, enabling product consistency, streamlined sourcing, and improved cost structure. With over 50% regional market share and a loyal customer base, Fat Panda generated approximately CAD $38.5 million (USD $28.5 million) in revenue with 39% gross margins and CAD $8.0 million (USD $5.9 million) (before ownership distributions) in adjusted EBITDA in the fiscal year ended April 30, 2024, based on preliminary unaudited results.

“This acquisition marks a significant milestone for CEA as we expand into a dynamic, high-growth regulated vertical benefiting from strong consumer demand,” said Tony McDonald, Chairman and CEO of CEA Industries. “Fat Panda brings an established brand, experienced leadership, and a highly profitable operating model that can be rapidly scaled with our capital and strategic support. Importantly, this acquisition exemplifies our commitment to identifying accretive opportunities that can unlock meaningful long-term value for our shareholders.”

“Joining CEA Industries provides the financial strength and operational support to accelerate our vision,” said Jordan Vedoya, Co-Founder and President of Fat Panda. “We are excited to deepen our footprint, elevate our e-commerce presence, and continue delivering value through Fat Panda’s customer-centric approach across Canada’s regulated vape industry.”

Fat Panda will operate under its existing brand led by the current management team to ensure a seamless transition with uninterrupted operations. Mr. Vedoya will also lead integration efforts and spearhead expansion across both retail and digital channels.

Strategic Benefits of the Transaction

Leads Central Canada’s Regulated Vape Market – Fat Panda operates 33 corporate-owned stores across three provinces with over 50% regional market share, establishing immediate category leadership.

– Fat Panda operates 33 corporate-owned stores across three provinces with over 50% regional market share, establishing immediate category leadership. Expands Scalable Omnichannel Platform – Combines a national e-commerce footprint with high-traffic retail locations, driving over CAD $2 million in annual online sales.

– Combines a national e-commerce footprint with high-traffic retail locations, driving over CAD $2 million in annual online sales. Drives Margin Accretion Through Vertical Integration – In-house manufacturing and direct supplier relationships support 39% gross margins and CAD $8.0 million in adjusted EBITDA in fiscal year 2024.

– In-house manufacturing and direct supplier relationships support 39% gross margins and CAD $8.0 million in adjusted EBITDA in fiscal year 2024. Establishes Durable Competitive Moat – Proprietary product formulations, a robust trademark portfolio, and regulatory alignment under the Tobacco and Vaping Products Act (TVPA) differentiate Fat Panda in the dynamic regulatory landscape.

– Proprietary product formulations, a robust trademark portfolio, and regulatory alignment under the Tobacco and Vaping Products Act (TVPA) differentiate Fat Panda in the dynamic regulatory landscape. Enables Platform Growth Through Expansion and M&A – With CEA Industries capital and strategic support, Fat Panda is positioned to open new locations, acquire complementary retailers, and scale profitably across Canada.



Transaction Terms

The CAD $18.0 million (USD $12.6 million) purchase price comprises approximately CAD $12.1 million in cash, 39,000 shares of CEAD common stock with an agreed value of CAD $700,000, and seller notes totaling CAD $2.56 million. A portion of the purchase price was funded by a short-term loan from a United States based lender in the amount of USD $4.0 million, which is due in six months. In addition, CAD $2.6 million has been placed in escrow to support post-closing adjustments, indemnity obligations, and employee-related matters.

About CEA Industries Inc.

CEA Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: CEAD) is a growth-oriented company focused on building category-leading businesses in regulated consumer markets. With a focus on the high-growth, Canadian nicotine vape industry, one of the fastest-expanding segments of the global nicotine market, CEA Industries targets scalable operators with strong regulatory alignment, defensible market share, and high-margin business models. The Company provides capital, operational expertise, and strategic resources to accelerate retail expansion, strengthen e-commerce infrastructure, and drive long-term value creation in performance-driven sectors. For more information, visit www.ceaindustries.com.

