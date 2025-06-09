Change to Perseus's Senior Management Team

Perth, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CHANGE TO PERSEUS’S SENIOR MANAGEMENT TEAM

Perth, Western Australia/June 10, 2025/ Perseus Mining Limited (ASX/TSX: PRU) wishes to advise that Ms Amanda Weir has resigned as Chief Operating Officer of Perseus to pursue other opportunities. Ms Weir will formally leave the Company with effect from July 2, 2025.

Mr Brett Hartmann, Perseus’s current General Manager Operations, will assume responsibilities for the operations, while the Company considers its longer-term leadership options.

Mr Hartmann, who has been with Perseus since April 2024, is a key member of the senior leadership team participating in all operating decisions related to the Company’s assets. His deep knowledge and understanding of our assets is critical for Perseus to maintain safe steady-state operations while continuing to deliver in line with our market production and cost guidance.

Perseus’s Managing Director and CEO, Jeff Quartermaine, said:

On behalf of the Perseus Board and our team, I would like to thank Amanda for her contributions to the Company. Amanda brought a wealth of technical and operational expertise and has guided our operations through recent challenges to establish a platform for the next phase of growth. We wish her all the best in her future endeavours.

This announcement was approved for release by the Managing Director & CEO, Jeff Quartermaine.

