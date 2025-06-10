SOUNDHOUND ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating SoundHound AI, Inc. on Behalf of Long-Term Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, June 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) on behalf of long-term stockholders following a class action complaint that was filed against SoundHound on March 28, 2025 with a Class Period from May 10, 2024 and March 3, 2025. Our investigation concerns whether the board of directors of SoundHound have breached their fiduciary duties to the company.

According to the complaint, during the class period, defendants failed to disclose that: (i) the material weaknesses in SoundHound's internal controls over financial reporting impaired the Company's ability to effectively account for corporate acquisitions; (ii) in addition, the Company overstated the extent to which it had remediated, and/or its ability to remediate, the material weaknesses in its internal controls over financial reporting; (iii) as a result of the foregoing material weaknesses, SoundHound's reported goodwill following the Amelia Acquisition was inflated and would need to be corrected; (iv) further, SoundHound would likely require extra time and expense to effectively account for the SYNQ3 and Amelia Acquisitions; and (v) the foregoing increased the risk that the Company would be unable to timely file certain financial reports with the SEC.

On March 4, 2025, SoundHound disclosed in a filing with the SEC that it would be unable to timely file its Annual Report for 2024. SoundHound stated that "[d]ue to the complexity of accounting for [the SYNQ3 and Amelia Acquisitions], the Company require[d] additional time to prepare financial statements and accompanying notes" and that it "ha[d] identified material weaknesses in its internal control over financial reporting." On this news, SoundHound's stock price fell $0.61 per share, or 5.86%, to close at $9.72 per share on March 4, 2025.

