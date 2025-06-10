Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against UroGen, Strategy Incorporated, and Organon and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, June 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, reminds investors that class actions have been commenced on behalf of stockholders of UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN), Strategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR), and Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN). Stockholders have until the deadlines below to petition the court to serve as lead plaintiff. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.

UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN)

Class Period: July 27, 2023 - May 15, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 28, 2025

UroGen engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for specialty cancers. According to the complaint, UroGen's lead pipeline product is UGN-102 (mitomycin), an intravesical solution intended to treat low-grade intermediate risk non-muscle invasive bladder cancer.

The UroGen class action lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) UroGen's ENVISION clinical study for UGN-102 was not designed to demonstrate substantial evidence of effectiveness of UGN-102 because it lacked a concurrent control arm; (ii) as a result, UroGen would have difficulty demonstrating that the duration of response endpoint was attributable to UGN-102; (iii) UroGen failed to heed the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's ("FDA") warnings about the study design used to support a new drug application ("NDA") for UGN-102; and (iv) as a result, there was a substantial risk that the NDA for UGN-102 would not be approved.

The UroGen class action lawsuit further alleges that on May 16, 2025, the FDA published a briefing document in advance of its Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee meeting regarding UroGen's NDA for UGN-102, which stated that "[g]iven that ENVISION lacked a concurrent control arm, the primary endpoints of complete response (CR) and duration of response (DOR) are difficult to interpret," and that the FDA had "recommended a randomized trial design to the Applicant several times during their product's development due to concerns with interpreting efficacy results" but UroGen "chose not to conduct a randomized trial with a design and endpoints that the FDA considered appropriate." On this news, the price of UroGen stock fell nearly 26%, according to the complaint.

Then, on May 21, 2025, the UroGen class action lawsuit further alleges that the Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee voted against approving the UGN-102 NDA, finding that the overall benefit-risk of the investigation therapy UGN-102 is not favorable in patients with recurrent low-grade, intermediate-risk non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. On this news, the price of UroGen stock fell nearly 45%, according to the complaint.

For more information on the UroGen class action go to: https://bespc.com/cases/URGN

Strategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Class Period: April 30, 2024 - April 4, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 15, 2025

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding Strategy's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the Complaint alleges that Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the anticipated profitability of the Company's bitcoin-focused investment strategy and treasury operations was overstated; (2) the various risks associated with bitcoin's volatility and the magnitude of losses Strategy could recognize on the value of its digital assets following its adoption of ASU 2023-08 were understated; and (3) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

For more information on the Strategy Incorporated class action go to: https://bespc.com/cases/MSTR

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Class Period: October 31, 2024 - April 30, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 22, 2025

According to the complaint, defendants provided overwhelmingly positive statements to investors while, at the same time, disseminating materially false and misleading statements and/or concealing material adverse facts concerning the true state of Organon's priorities, particularly, related to capital allocation through quarterly dividends. Notably, defendants concealed the high priority of Organon's debt reduction strategy following the Company's acquisition of Dermavant, resulting in a 70% decrease for the regular quarterly dividend.

Following this news, the price of Organon's common stock declined dramatically. From a closing market price of $12.93 per share on April 30, 2025, Organon's stock price fell to $9.45 per share on May 1, 2025, a decline of more than 27% in the span of just a single day.

For more information on the Organon class action go to: https://bespc.com/cases/OGN

