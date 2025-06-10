Summa Defence Plc

Company Announcement 10 June 2025 at 08.00 a.m.(CEST)

SUMMA DEFENCE OYJ’S NEW NAME HAS BEEN REGISTERED IN THE TRADE REGISTER, THE TRADING SYMBOLS HAVE BEEN CHANGED, NEW SHARES HAVE BEEN REGISTERED IN THE TRADE REGISTER AND THE ACQUIRED TREASURY SHARES HAVE BEEN CANCELLED

The Annual General Meeting of Summa Defence Oyj (the “Company”) on April 24, 2025, decided to change the Company's name from Meriaura Group Oyj to Summa Defence Oyj. The name change is related to the arrangement approved at the aforementioned Annual General Meeting, whereby the Company acquires the entire share capital of Summa Defence Oy through a share exchange, sells the shares of its subsidiary Meriaura Oy to Meriaura Invest Oy, and acquires treasury shares from Meriaura Invest Oy through a directed acquisition.

The Board of Directors of the Company decided on June 9, 2025, under the authorization given by the Annual General Meeting on April 24, 2025, to execute the arrangement, which included the issuance of a total of 4,030,374,032 new shares related to the acquisition of Summa Defence Oy’s share capital and the directed acquisition of a total of 330,675,334 of the Company’s own shares. Additionally, the Company’s Board of Directors decided at the same time to cancel the aforementioned acquired treasury shares, totalling 330,675,334 shares.

The new shares were registered in the Trade Register on June 10, 2025. The cancellation of the acquired treasury shares and the name change from Meriaura Group Oyj to Summa Defence Oyj were registered at the same time as the new shares were registered in the Trade Register. At the same time, the Company's trading symbols will change from MERIS (Nasdaq First North Sweden) and MERIH (Nasdaq First North Finland) to SUMMAS and SUMMA.

The Company's share capital will not change as a result of the share issue or cancellation of the shares. The registered share capital is EUR 470,210.00. After the registration of the share issue and cancellation, the Company will have a total of 4,567,193,463 shares and votes. The new shares will be subject to public trading together with the old shares on the Nasdaq First North Sweden and Nasdaq First North Finland marketplaces, estimated to begin on June 11, 2025.

SUMMA DEFENCE PLC

More information:

Jussi Holopainen, CEO

Phone: +358 44 517 4543

Email: jussi.holopainen@summadefence.com

Media contact:

Tommi Manninen, Chief Communications Officer

Phone: +358 400 437 515

Email: tommi.manninen@summadefence.com

Summa Defence in brief

Summa Defence Plc is a Finnish defense and security technology group supporting industry growth and strengthening industrial production capacity amid geopolitical change. Summa Defence focuses on dual-use technologies related to security of supply, situational awareness, mobility, and defense, which benefit the civilian, security, and defense sectors while strengthening comprehensive security, security of supply, and crisis management capabilities.

The shares of Summa Defence Plc are listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Sweden (SUMMAS) and Finland (SUMMA). www.summadefence.fi/en/