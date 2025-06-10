UAB Atsinaujinančios energetikos investicijos (AEI) Public Bond Offering Closes Soon – Submit Your Orders in Time

The public bond offering by UAB Atsinaujinančios energetikos investicijos (AEI) is nearing its conclusion.
Key dates:
- Investment and switch orders can be submitted until 11 June, 3:30 PM
- Tender offers can be submitted until 12 June, 3:30 PM
Key bond issue details:
- Issue size: up to 100 mEUR
- Size of the first tranche: up to 65 mEUR
- Interest rate: 8 %
- Minimum investment amount: 100 000 EUR
- Term: 2,5 years
For more information and full documentation click here.
HOW TO INVEST?
Contact the financial brokerage company/bank (LHV, Signet, Swedbank, SEB Bank and others) handling your securities account for the submission of an investment order.
If you do not have an investment services agreement concluded with a financial intermediary, send us an email to: bonds@orion.lt