UAB Atsinaujinančios energetikos investicijos (AEI) Public Bond Offering Closes Soon – Submit Your Orders in Time

The public bond offering by UAB Atsinaujinančios energetikos investicijos (AEI) is nearing its conclusion.

Key dates:

  • Investment and switch orders can be submitted until 11 June, 3:30 PM
  • Tender offers can be submitted until 12 June, 3:30 PM

Key bond issue details: 

  • Issue size: up to 100 mEUR
  • Size of the first tranche: up to 65 mEUR
  • Interest rate: 8 % 
  • Minimum investment amount: 100 000 EUR
  • Term: 2,5 years

For more information and full documentation click here

HOW TO INVEST?

Contact the financial brokerage company/bank (LHV, Signet, Swedbank, SEB Bank and others) handling your securities account for the submission of an investment order.

If you do not have an investment services agreement concluded with a financial intermediary, send us an email to: bonds@orion.lt 


