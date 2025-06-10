UAB Atsinaujinančios energetikos investicijos (AEI) Public Bond Offering Closes Soon – Submit Your Orders in Time

The public bond offering by UAB Atsinaujinančios energetikos investicijos (AEI) is nearing its conclusion.



Key dates:

Investment and switch orders can be submitted until 11 June, 3:30 PM

Tender offers can be submitted until 12 June, 3:30 PM

Key bond issue details:

Issue size: up to 100 mEUR

Size of the first tranche: up to 65 mEUR

Interest rate: 8 %

Minimum investment amount: 100 000 EUR

Term: 2,5 years

For more information and full documentation click here.



HOW TO INVEST?



Contact the financial brokerage company/bank (LHV, Signet, Swedbank, SEB Bank and others) handling your securities account for the submission of an investment order.



If you do not have an investment services agreement concluded with a financial intermediary, send us an email to: bonds@orion.lt