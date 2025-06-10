IOST Secures $21M from Strategic Investors to Lead Tokenized Asset Infrastructure Across Regulated Markets

SINGAPORE, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IOST, a high-performance modular blockchain platform for tokenizing real-world assets (RWAs), has secured $21 million in strategic funding to accelerate the global rollout of its compliant RWA infrastructure. The round includes participation from institutional investors such as DWF Labs, Presto, and Rollman Management Group.

IOST defines “RWA 3.0” as the next generation of tokenized finance infrastructure, combining modular subnets, compliance modules, and real-world yield integration across both institutional and retail layers.

Structured through a long-term allocation framework, the round is designed to:

Align stakeholder incentives

Support sustainable, modular infrastructure development

Enable a higher level of decentralization across multiple regulated jurisdictions



This strategic capital will power IOST’s product roadmap, ecosystem integrations, and validator expansion across regulated markets worldwide. Initial deployment efforts are focused on Japan and Asia-Pacific, where IOST holds a unique regulatory positioning and strong institutional demand, but expansion into the Middle East, Europe, and North America is actively underway.

IOST is among a select group of public blockchains greenlisted by Japan’s JVCEA for meeting key infrastructure and compliance standards — a distinction that positions it well to support institutional-grade tokenization frameworks in one of the world’s most regulated environments.

This early alignment with high-compliance markets gives IOST a first-mover advantage as regulatory clarity emerges globally.

“This isn’t just a capital raise. It’s a commitment to building scalable, compliant infrastructure that can power the next generation of tokenized assets,” said Blake Jeong, CEO of IOST. “By partnering with long-term aligned investors who share our vision, we’re reinforcing both the security and decentralization of the IOST network while delivering real value to the broader ecosystem.”

As interest in RWAs grows across institutional and retail markets, IOST’s ecosystem offers infrastructure for issuing, managing, and earning yield on tokenized financial products from real estate and bonds to on-chain investment funds. Recent developments, including IOST’s listing on Coins.ph and partnership with MAS-regulated exchange DigiFT, reflect its focus on compliant market entry and regional accessibility.

“We believe RWA infrastructure will become a core pillar of Web3 adoption,” said Lingling Jiang, Partner at DWF Labs. “IOST’s modular architecture and traction in Asia set it apart as a serious contender in the next wave of tokenized finance.”

“The tokenization of real-world assets marks a foundational shift in global finance, and IOST’s regulatory-first approach and modular architecture uniquely position it to lead this transformation across Asia,” said Sean Kim, Head of Corporate Strategy at Presto.

IOST has processed over 954 million transactions with zero downtime since 2018. Its architecture includes a high-performance L1, EVM-compatible subnets, and a permissionless deployment framework, all optimized for real-world asset tokenization and compliant DeFi.

About IOST

IOST is a modular RWA infrastructure built on high-performance L1 and EVM-compatible subnets. With over 930 million transactions and zero downtime since 2018, IOST powers scalable tokenization of assets across bonds, real estate, and on-chain funds.

IOST currently operates a native mainnet and an EVM-compatible L2, with plans to expand into permissionless subnets tailored to each asset class. By 2028, IOST aims to support over $10 billion in tokenized assets and become a leading gateway for compliant yield in the digital economy.

Media Contact:

IOST

marketing@iost.io

