Walker Lane Resources Announces Terms for Private Placement Units to Raise C$1,320,000

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Walker Lane Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: WLR) (Frankfurt:ZM5P) (“WLR” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the terms to its best efforts non-brokered private placement. The proposed terms are to issue 4,000,000 non-flow through units at a price of C$0.12 per unit (the NFT Units”) and 6,000,000 flow-through units at a price of $0.14 per unit (the “FT Units”) of the Company for aggregate gross proceeds of up to C$1,320,000 (collectively, the “Offering”). There may be agents who will be acting as finder on behalf of the Company in relation to the Offering.

Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company (each, a “Unit Share”) and one full Warrant. Each whole Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one non-flow-through common share of the Company (each, a “Warrant Share”) at a price of C$0.16 per Warrant Share for a period of 24 months from the closing date of the Offering. The proposed closing date of the Offering is on or before

The net proceeds from the sale of Units will be used to;

fund property expenses and exploration at the WLR’s properties in Yukon, British Columbia and Nevada which may include drilling activities on its Amy Project in British Columbia, pending receipt of an exploration permit, or other properties; and

general working capital,

The Company may pay finders’ fees comprised of cash and non-transferable warrants (the “Finder’s Warrants”) in connection with the Offering, subject to compliance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange. The terms of the Finder’s Warrants will be the same as the Warrants distributed in the Units. All securities issued and sold under the Offering will be subject to a hold period expiring four months and one day from their date of issuance. Closing is subject to customary closing conditions including, but not limited to, the negotiation and execution of subscription agreements and receipt of applicable regulatory approvals, including approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

The securities being offered will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”), or any applicable state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold to, or for the account or benefit of, persons in the United States or “U.S. persons,” as such term is defined in Regulation S promulgated under the U.S. Securities Act, absent registration or an exemption from such registration requirements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Qualified Person

Qualified Person Kevin Brewer, a registered professional geoscientist, is the Company’s President and CEO, and Qualified Person (as defined by National Instrument 43-101). He has given his approval of the technical information pertaining reported herein. The Company is committed to meeting the highest standards of integrity, transparency and consistency in reporting technical content, including geological reporting, geophysical investigations, environmental and baseline studies, engineering studies, metallurgical testing, assaying and all other technical data.

About Walker Lane Resources Ltd.

Walker Lane Resources Ltd. is a growth-stage exploration company focused on the exploration of high-grade gold, silver and polymetallic deposits in the Walker Lane Gold Trend District in Nevada (i.e., Tule Canyon, Cambridge and Silver Mountain) and the Rancheria Silver District in Yukon/B.C. (Amy and Silver Hart/Blue Heaven) and Logjam ( Yukon). The Company intends to initiate an aggressive exploration program to advance the Amy (Rancheria Silver, B.C.) projects through an aggressive drilling program to resource definition stage in the near future. An exploration permit application is currently being reviewed for the Amy Project.

